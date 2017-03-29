News By Tag
* Bric
* Otc
* Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
GMR Data's forecast the BRIC OtC drugs market is expected to reach $113.6bn by 2025
Detailing The Brazil, Russia, India and China Over-the-Counter Pharmaceuticals Market to 2025 the report draws on knowledge of experts in the field, in depth company research and up to date tracking of trends in the OTC sector.
In this brand new 126-page report you will receive 70 tables and 35 figures – all unavailable elsewhere. By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
The report provides clear detailed insight into the BRIC OTC. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
Drivers include
• Growing awareness of OTC products amongst consumers
• Increasing purchasing power parity of the consumers
• Increasing NCD population will drive OTC demand in BRIC nations
Restraints include
• Stringent regulations
• Infrastructural Challenges – distribution networks
The income disparity in emerging BRIC countries is comparatively high when compared to developed nations. This is the fundamental challenge faced by multinationals operating in these markets. Whereas growing populations and increasing consumer awareness for self-medication are important factors driving the demand.
GMR Data's The Brazil, Russia, India and China Over-the-Counter Pharmaceuticals Market to 2025 also benefits from 3 exclusive interviews with representatives from;
• Novartis
• Ranbaxy
• Sanofi
These leading, in the field, experts offer exclusive insight into the BRIC OTC sector; how they see the market currently, which geographical areas will witness growth and which sub sectors / OTC drugs face perhaps face an uncertain growth trajectory.
With the growing economies of the BRIC countries, the purchasing power of the general population is increasing, which in turn increases the market size for OTC products.
To order this report today get in touch via info@gmrdata.com or go to gmrdata.com (http://gmrdata.com/%
Contact
Alice Morgan
***@gmrdata.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse