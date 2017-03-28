Edward Jones Investments in the Community

Contact

Edward Jones

517-669-8817

***@edwardjones.com Edward Jones517-669-8817

End

-- We value the communities where we work, so we're committed to giving back. You'll find our associates serving clients in our offices, but you'll also find us investing our time and talents to support local organizations and great causes. Many financial advisors are on Chambers of Commerce and serve as board members and event coordinators for local organizations, and our associates volunteer, donate and support a variety of charitable organizations.Each year, branch and Home Office associates take to the road to raise funds for cancer research for the firm's annual Tour de Ted. In memory of Ted Jones, former managing partner who died from cancer, the first Tour de Ted showcased the firm's community-oriented culture while paying tribute to the history of Edward Jones. Volunteers rode the path of the original "wire" that connected Pueblo, Colo., to St. Louis, Mo., which created our branch network.Sixteen Financial Advisors in Texas decided to set aside one day out of their busy schedules to give back to their community. They volunteered at the Montgomery County Emergency Assistance facility by painting offices and hallways, and sorting and tagging clothes.Eight local Edward Jones Financial Advisors teamed up on behalf of school children, clearly demonstrating their commitment to family values. Their school supply drive brought in hundreds of classroom necessities, from notebooks and markers to tissues and cleaning wipes.When investors wanted to save for a new home, Edward Jones was there to help. Associates from Ontario, Canada, helped a local family reach its goal of home ownership in another way when they came together for the Habitat for Humanity build in Amherstburg, Ont., the first such home built in this community.We're proud of our associates who joined the fight against cancer as Edward Jones Pedal the Cause riders. More than 200 bike riders from across the U.S. took to the streets (and the Katy Trail) to help fundraise for cancer research.At Edward Jones, we live and work in the communities we serve. We want to make a difference in people's lives, both in and out of the office. Alzheimer's disease has a significant impact on individuals, family, friends and community. That's why we've chosen to partner with the Alzheimer's Association as the National Presenting Sponsor of the Walk to End Alzheimer's®. We invite you to join us in the fight to end this terrible disease.