News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Motor City Carpet & Flooring opens newest location, recieves honor
Motor City Carpet & Flooring is a family-owned business that installs carpet, hardwood, ceramic, sand and finish flooring for businesses and residential customers via its showroom and "Shop at Home" sales force along with its 25,000-square foot warehouse. The local company specializes in insured emergency work, and offers customers next day installation. It has permanent as well as mobile showrooms.
What began as a one-person operation started by Bruce Rostam's father, began to grow when Bruce joined the operation. After buying the company in 2012, Bruce expanded the product line, adding people and increasing revenue. He opened a retail store in Royal Oak and began outfitting customized vehicles with all the samples a salesperson would need. This eventually led to creating a fleet of 12 customized Ford Transit "showroom" vans that customers can use to select flooring at their home or business. The "Shop at Home" campaign was born and, with it, the opportunity to not only offer the service in Michigan, but to also launch the concept as a franchise, beginning with Dallas/Ft. Worth in March 2016.
On April 4, 2017 the company will open its third location, a 6,200-square foot showroom at 1445 N. Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48307. Learn more by visiting http://www.motorcitycarpet.com/
"I believe that our success is based on our strong customer focus and efficient service. Because we rely on a public warehouse and sales team, we can pass the savings on to our customers who appreciate the value and convenience of selecting product right in their own driveways," said owner Bruce Rostam.
Learn more by visiting http://www.motorcitycarpet.com/
Companies making it to the "Michigan 50 Companies to Watch" list are a remarkable group. Defined as having 6 to 99 full-time-equivalent employees and generating $750,000 to $50 million in annual revenue or working capital from investors or grants, these companies form the backbone of Michigan's economy. Representing all regions of the state and a diverse range of industries, companies like Motor City Carpet & Flooring are known for their exceptional entrepreneurial leadership, innovation and their sustainable competitive advantage.
Winners were selected by Michigan-based judges from the banking, economic development, entrepreneurship development and venture capital communities.
Michigan 50 Companies to Watch is presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business.
Founding underwriters are the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, PNC Bank, AF Group and Dynamic Edge, Inc.
Contributing Underwriters include Comcast Business Class, Consumers Energy, Dean Transportation, DTE Energy Foundation, EDGE Partners, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, Fifth Third Bank, Hungerford Nichols CPAs and Advisors, Michigan Credit Union League & Affiliates, Rehmann, Varnum Attorneys at Law and Vistage Michigan.
The Michigan Small Business Development Center is the managing partner of Michigan Celebrates Small Business in 2017. Michigan Celebrates Small Business was founded by the Michigan Small Business Development Center, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, U.S. Small Business Administration - Michigan, Edward Lowe Foundation, Chris Holman - Small Business Advocate, and the Small Business Association of Michigan.
Information about Michigan Celebrates Small Business can be found at www.MichiganCelebrates.biz.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse