Barkworthies Chews Rescue Program
Program Aims to Raise Awareness for Rescues, Cover Adoption Costs at Two Chicago Shelters for Adopt a Shelter Pet Day (4/30)
"At Barkworthies, we've seen first-hand how life-changing animal rescue can be, not just for pets but for their owners as well," comments Avrum Elmakis, CEO & Co-Founder. "We created this program as a way to not only give back, but to also encourage prospective pet parents to adopt."
Barkworthies will also run a Facebook contest along with the Chews Rescue campaign. Beginning April 3 and running through April 30, pet parents are encouraged to visit the Barkworthies Facebook page and submit their own rescue story for a chance to win one of five Barkworthies product prize packs.
This isn't the first time Barkworthies has prominently endorsed animal rescue. Last year they launched the Chews Rescue program, in which they made a $13,000 donation to the Richmond Animal League. And in 2015, the brand unveiled extensive new branding, from their advertising to their packaging, which features shelter dogs as models.
"We see ourselves as an innovative brand with a big heart, and all natural, healthy products that are deliciously appealing to canines," says Elmakis. "Our rebranding and support of shelter dogs was meant to reflect these characteristics and help our products speak to our pet-loving customers."
Barkworthies hopes to celebrate and inspire more rescue stories with their Chews Rescue shelter program. Those interested in showing their support for animal rescue are encouraged to share their own stories on the Barkworthies Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/
About Barkworthies®
Barkworthies believes that simpler is better. Their tagline – "Naturally Healthy. Naturally Happy." – reinforces the brand's founding ideals and continued commitment to quality. Offering over 200 products spanning from antlers and bones to exotic chews and treats, Barkworthies promises to never include hormones, additives or anything artificial in any one of their products. Each is made with the highest quality, most wholesome ingredients available for pets to naturally enjoy. The brand's unique and innovative line of products has won the hearts of consumers and industry experts alike, earning them a 2015 Industry Recognition Award for their Australian Gourmet Line from the editors of Pet Business, and a 2016 Editors' Choice Award for their Goat Horn Chews from the editors of Pet Product News.
Alyson Brodsky
***@matrix1.com
