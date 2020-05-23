News By Tag
PureBites® Donates $500,000 Worth of Dog and Cat Treats to Toronto Humane Society and ASPCA
Contribution Provides Support to Pets and Pet Parents Amid COVID-19
By: PureBites®
"We are currently living through an unprecedented time in our lives," comments Marc Cathcart, President of Pure Treats Inc. the makers of PureBites®. "People are going through financial hardship and social distancing, but one bond that holds true during good and bad times is the one between a pet and their family. At PureBites®, we have always believed this, which is why we have donated over $500,000 worth of PureBites® products to the ASPCA and the Toronto Humane Society."
Animal welfare organizations across the country are reporting a surge in demand for rescue dogs and cats as Canadians look for furry companions to keep them company during self-isolation. PureBites® is supporting the ASPCA and Toronto Humane Society who have continued to find placements via digital applications and provide aid in keeping their tummies full during this challenging time.
"The impact this donation has is massive. Our animals, and all the animals, thank PureBites," remarks Hannah Sotropa, Toronto Humane Society Public Relations Specialist. "We are a non-profit organization that relies solely on donations and public support. Because we have no government contract, when we are lucky enough to receive donations like this, we are so abundantly grateful. All of our animals receive enrichment 365 days a year, which includes positive reinforcement training with our robust training department; this involves a lot of praise and A LOT of treats!"
With a wide assortment of one-ingredient treats and its NEW RAW Freeze Dried Food or Topper, PureBites® is the ideal choice for health conscious pet parents. "We are hearing so many great stories about people adopting pets during these difficult times", says Marc Cathcart. "Giving away PureBites® treats or food to new pet parents will only help foster the human animal bond. We are hoping that this donation will bring some joy to people and their pets because we all need a little cheer right now."
To learn more about this donation, check out our 60 second, 30 second and 15 second videos from Mark Waters @ PureBites® Click: https://www.dropbox.com/
About PureBites® (Pure Treats Inc.)
Founded in 2005, PureBites® is a Canadian company from Montreal Quebec. Over the past 15 years, PureBites® has become a leader in natural dog and cat treats and food. Focused on its core principle of asking pet parents to turn the bag around and look at their natural and pure ingredients, PureBites® is building a loyal following of pets who are crazy about PureBites® nutrient rich treats, food and toppers. Most PureBites® dog and cat treats, food and toppers are sourced & made in the USA and are available throughout leading North American pet specialty chains like PetSmart, Pet Valu, Petland, and Ren's, as well as thousands of neighborhood pet stores.
PureBites® are available in different sizes ranging from a Suggested Retail Price of $1.49 to $29.99. For additional information on PureBites®, please visit www.purebites.com or follow them on Facebook (www.facebook.com/
About the ASPCA
Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) is the first animal welfare organization in North America and serves as the nation's leading voice for animals. More than two million supporters strong, the ASPCA's mission is to provide effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals throughout the United States. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, the ASPCA is a national leader in the areas of anti-cruelty, community outreach and animal health services. For more information, please visit www.ASPCA.org, and be sure to follow the ASPCA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About Toronto Humane Society
Toronto Humane Society is an animal welfare organization whose mission is to promote the humane care and protection of all animals and to prevent all forms of cruelty and suffering. One of Toronto's oldest charities, they operate as an animal shelter and high-volume clinic with spay/neuter and vaccination services. In recent years, they have sought to expand beyond shelter activities to further improve the lives of animals. Their new initiatives include an expanded pet food bank, dog training programs, educational outreach and animal rescue operations at both the local and international level.For more information, visit www.torontohumanesociety.com.
