L.E.A.F Credit Repair: The Best Consumer Credit Repair Service In The Nation
Excellent credit allows consumers to enjoy the perks that can accompany a high credit score and it shows lenders that there is little to no risk involved with loaning money to such individuals.
Some people attempt to repair their own credit and immediately they start sending dispute letters to challenge the information based on information that they have found on the internet. Their intention is good but their direction is not correct and in most cases it has little to no impact.Some consumers, while attempting to get their negative accounts removed , mistakenly dispute accounts that are in good standing and should remain on their credit. This causes the credit scores to decline and can make matters a lot more difficult In the attempt to fixing the credit, not just the negative items are removed, while the people are left with no legal recourse that they can challenge later. It's upsetting! That's the reason that more and more people have turned to credit repair service over the past decade.
L.E.A.F credit repair is one of the foremost companies that deliver client-oriented credit repair services. The company was established with the aim of amending the bad credit score without making any false promises. Within 3-6 months, the experienced team dispute all the negative items and improve the credit.
L.E.A.F Credit Repair is the nation's leading credit repair service provider.The company was established with the purpose of providing something new and refreshing, a type of credit repair service that has never been offered to consumers in the United States.
The service offered by L.E.A.F Credit Repair:
Customized credit repair plans are provided for each individual in order to repair their credit and improve their credit scores. These are not your typical one size fits all programs. The company has built their service to focus on all 5 factors that impact the credit score. Most credit repair companies focus only on one out of the five factors , which is payment history.
How is the credit score improved?
At first, the company provides consulting services to the clients at free of cost where a plan is suggested to them. When the client is ready to move ahead after choosing any one of the offered plans, the credit report is reviewed, a number of negative items are listed and an account is set up.
The free consultation is the first step with every client. An assessment of their credit report must be completed in order to make a professional recommendation regarding the credit repair plan and course of action that is most suitable to repair the clients credit and improve their credit score. Once the client agrees to the plan that is recommended and the terms of agreement, their online ccount is setup so the client can track the progress while enrolled in the credit repair program. L.E.A.F also offers every client a 100% full money back guarantee. The company promises that you'll see results with your credit in the first 45 days or you'll receive a full no hassle refund.
The outcome!
No refunds have been issued by L.E.A.F, all clients have seen results within the first 45 days, dating all the way back since their inception 7 years ago. The clients seem to appreciate the transparency of being completely aware of all the details about their case. When clients login to their online personal secured client portal they see details like, when they started, when they're due for their next update, how many negative accounts have been deleted from eacg bureau and their most recent credit scores. Clients can also send and receive notes to staff members directly from their online account. Advanced technology seems to be an intricate part of this company's success.
A few words from the CEO of L.E.A.F Credit Repair, Aazim Sharp.
I first got into the credit repair because my score was poor and not getting the good support from the credit repair services. There I researched and learned the ins and outs of credit repair, and fix the credit all at my own. From that point, I have decided to start offering the credit repair services to the clients where no false hopes will be given, no magical figures will be promised and not just the negative accounts will be wiped, while the best-in-class services will be offered that delights the client with good credit.
About company
The company was founded with the single goal of reaching and helping the people who are in the pursuit of credit repair. Various advanced dispute resolution tactics are used to complete the case and provide better results to the clients. For more information you can visit at http://www.leafcreditrepair.com/
Contact
Aazim Sharp
***@leafcreditsolutions.com
