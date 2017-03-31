News By Tag
L.E.A.F Credit Repair Offers Excellent Credit Repair and Credit Score Improvement Service Plans
L.E.A.F credit repair has emerged as a one-stop company to help Americans establish credit and aid them in information and services to protect their credit from identity thieves.
Many Americans are often misled by credit repair companies that they turn to for assistance with their credit problems. Misled in the sense that - all negative items will be deleted within a specific time for free. Credit repair can be an unpredictable process and the outcome can sometimes be uncertain. Not to mention that promising a specific outcome is a direct violation of the credit repair organizations act. The unethical practices of a few credit repair companies have left a bad impression upon many consumers in the US. That's why L.E.A.F credit repair decided to become a breathe of fresh air for the American consumer who is struggling with their credit.
The company, headquartered in New Jersey is looking to bring hope to people who are looking to improve their credit to get approved for loans. By offering top rated credit repair service for more than seven years, the professionals associated with L.E.A.F Credit Repair have extensive experience in working with clients who have poor and mediocre credit.
Every consumer who is considering their credit repair service is given a free credit consultation. Their credit report is analyzed and a plan is suggested without the client paying a single penny. When the client approves of the plan that is suggested L.E.A.F Credit Repair will then start the credit repair process.
A credit repair plan is only recommended only after the company has completed a proper assessment of the credit report and has interviewed the client to find out what their credit goals are. Within 48 hours after the client has enrolled they are provided with a full credit audit report detailing how many derogatory accounts they have, what their credit scores are and what methods will be implemented to improve their credit history.
To better help clients nationwide, not just the credit repair services are offered, clients are educated on how to maintain and protect their credit to help them have a more stable financial future.
L.E.A.F credit repair claims that clients will see results within 45 days or else the service is free. In seven years of service the company hasn't had to issue one single refund based on their guarantee. Besides, nothing is kept hidden from clients about what's going on with their credit. The company provides access to an online tracking portal so that clients are aware about the status of their case while enrolled in the credit repair program.
"We started L.E.A.F Credit Repair to help people who suffer from bad credit and miss out on opportunities. We not only work to legally remove derogatory items using advanced dispute tactics. Using a method called "pay-to-delete is a last resort for getting an account removed if the dispute process isn't successful, said Aazim Sharp, the founder of L.E.A.F Credit Repair."
The company's goal is to provide legal effective affordable fast credit repair to consumers who want to improve their credit and experience better financial opportunities for themselves and their families.
About company
L.E.A.F credit repair is one of the fastest growing and most reputable credit repair companies in the entire United States. They have a long list of satisfied clients and their experienced staff is one of the important components to the companies success. The staff is relentless at fighting against the credit reporting agencies to get the best possible results for their clients. To know more information about our company, you can visit at http://www.leafcreditrepair.com/
Contact
Aazim Sharp
+1.856.452.0347
***@leafcreditsolutions.com
