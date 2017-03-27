News By Tag
Gaur city 2 Beautiful Design housing project
Gaur city 2 Noida Extension property won't be a problem in any respect since it's situated in one in all the busiest and most happening.
Gaur city 2 is the foremost elegant nevertheless snug living expertise loaded with modern-day amenities. The 2BHK and 3BHK flats vary between 995 sq. feet to 1550 sq. feet in size, out there at a minimum value of Rs. 2750 per sq. feet severally. Its construction has been approved the larger Noida Development Authority by fulfilling all needed stipulations like earth-quake resistant structures, fire-fighting facilities on every floor etc. Hence, the protection of the residents of this housing society is well taken care of. Aboard this, the safety of this complicated also will be rest-assured. Around the clock, security personnel are deployed in any respect entry and exit ways in which with CCTV police investigation and communication system facilities yet.
Gaur city 2 Noida Extension, property won't be a problem in any respect since it's situated in one in all the busiest and most happening among its 2 kilometers radius, there are convenient stores, company offices, ATMs and banks, hospitals, faculties and searching malls, for the convenience of the residents. Bookings have already begun; don't miss out on this nice likelihood. Book your dream house now!
http://www.gaurcity2.in/
