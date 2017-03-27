News By Tag
Game on: Teradata 2017 EPIC Awards Open for Best Business Cases
Call for game-changing customer or alliance partner 'wow' stories starts now; Winners honored at Teradata PARTNERS conference 'orange-carpet event'
"The EPIC Awards Program recognizes organizations that are innovative in the use of data and analytics to drive game-changing business results," said Chris Twogood, Vice President of Product and Services Marketing, Teradata. "The Teradata community has many champions in thought leadership who know how to turn data into profitable business growth. We are looking for customer and alliance partner use cases at every level, in every area of business, and across every industry. Teradata users demand, and deliver, world-class performance."
Eligible customers are those businesses or government agencies whose submitted use case is derived from the use of any Teradata product or solution. The customer EPIC Award categories are listed below:
Customer Awards
Category: Analytical Excellence
Solutions that improve business decision making by increasing the accuracy or speed of business insights, and by delivering measurable improvements in revenue, organizational performance and/or productivity.
Category: Big Data Excellence
Winners in this category are doing groundbreaking work to deliver business outcomes using big data, and/or data lakes with BI technologies and techniques.
Category: Customer Journey Excellence
Solutions in this class deliver customer insights from any channel and help drive customer engagement, response, or loyalty; and implementations that optimize data-driven marketing programs.
Category: Collaboration and Innovation Excellence
This category honors a team of colleagues or a top Technologist or Business Leader (CIO, CMO, vice president or director) who generated a positive impact on their organization, leading integration of business and IT and the application of Teradata technology to improve his or her company's business performance.
Category: Integrated View of the Business
Solutions in this class deliver analytic insights by unifying the data ecosystem into a cohesive analytic environment on premises or in the public or private cloud, by harnessing data sources, data types and/or data structures across an organization.
Category: On the Edge with Internet of Things (IoT)
By capturing and analyzing all types of sensor data from telematics and/or interconnected devices such as vehicles, meters, machines, weather devices, buildings, manufacturing lines, and shopping carts, this emerging breakthrough business application can monetize the industrial Internet of Things by changing business models, improving processes, exploiting new technologies, improving personal health, or enhancing the customer experience in new ways.
Category: Operational Excellence
Implementations in this class use data and analytics to deliver measurable improvements in the organization's operations, such as forecasting or anticipating customer demand; improving inventory management, supply chain visibility or increasing sustainable business practices and resource optimization.
Integration & Consulting Partner (ICP) & Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Awards
Category: ICP & ISV Big Data Intelligence
Partners in this group will have leveraged one or more of Teradata's platform technologies including Teradata, Teradata Aster, Hadoop, or any Teradata Cloud offering -- to leverage new emerging data sources such as Web logs, sensor data, digital marketing optimization platforms, Web path analysis, or other advanced analytics for discovery and insight.
Category: ICP Business Insight
This award recognizes a partner who has developed and implemented a point solution -- such as pre-built applications or an industry offer -- that uses any analytic data platform, including Teradata, Teradata Aster, Hadoop and/or one of our analytic applications to deliver analytic insights to customers.
Category: ICP & ISV Enterprise Intelligence
This award recognizes a partner who has worked with a customer to build a company-wide solution leveraging a Teradata enterprise data warehouse to drive value.
