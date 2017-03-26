 
Inviting You to Join Us In Celebrating 22 Years of Helping Local Families

The 2017 Festival of the Flutes Annual Fund Raising Gala will this year be celebrating the efforts of Gateway Community Outreach as they begin their 22nd year of helping families in Broward County get back on their feet after a financial challenge.
 
 
Thank You to Gateway Community Outreach
 
PARKLAND, Fla. - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- It's no April Fool's Day joke that there are many people right here in South Florida that desperately need a helping hand.  On April 26, 2017 Gateway Community Outreach will be celebrating their 22nd birthday and the 2017 Festival of the Flutes will host a celebration to raise money and awareness for Gateway's over two decades of helping local families.  The fund raising gala will take place at The Parkland Golf and Country Club in Parkland, Florida.

This will be the 13th installment of The Festival of the Flutes.  Each year the event brings together top area restaurants that treat attendees to samples of favorites from their menus.  Wine and craft beers will also be available to go with the great food.  Sampling stations will be spread throughout the beautiful Parkland Golf and Country Club.  A silent auction and a raffle featuring a big selection of items will provide the guests with some fun and the opportunity go for great deals while helping raise money for Gateway.   Each year the Festival of the Flutes adopts a theme and this year it is "The Wild Wild West" with everyone invited to come in themed attire.

Tied to the Wild West theme will be this year's very special entertainment, Liddy Clark and her Band.  Liddy is an eighteen-year-old singer/songwriter who forges a fresh, new path in country music with keep-it- real lyrics and trailblazing sonic landscapes topped-off with a definitive hallmark vocal that has led to over 500,000 social media followers.  From a touring perspective, Liddy performs nationally and throughout South Florida, and has opened for Joe Nichols, Scotty McCreery, Jake Owen, Eric Paisley, Josh Turner, Chase Bryant and Taylor Hicks.  Liddy is a perfect entertainer for our party and will mix it up covering everything from some traditional country western music to more pop oriented contemporary country.  This will be a great chance to see and hear a local star on the rise.

As enjoyable as the mix of great food, drink and music will be, the real star of the night is Gateway Community Outreach.  Carol Ray (CEO and President) founded Gateway Community Outreach in April 1995 and continues to focus their efforts on addressing the needs of the hungry and homelessness in the community.  The Gateway mission is to safeguard and protect our most vulnerable community members by providing food, housing assistance, referrals and intensive case management to those in need of emergency aid. Their goal is to feed the hungry, prevent homelessness and help those in need reach self-sufficiency.  They assist over 30,000 people each year through the utilization of a case management system, consisting of a 90-day plan to connect clients with services and referrals (i.e.) food, bus passes, baby needs, gift cards for clothing, rent/mortgage and water bill assistance.  With Gateway, it's about "a hand up not a hand out".

Please join us at the Festival of the Flutes "Wild Wild West" Party at the Parkland Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, April 26th from 7pm to 11pm (VIP ticket holders gain early entry at 6pm) at the Parkland Golf and Country Club.  It will be a great night featuring a diverse collection of tasty food, pallet pleasing wine and craft beers and probably some special surprises.  Don't miss this fun night as we support and thank Gateway Community Outreach for all they do for our local community and we wish them a most happy birthday with wishes for many more.

Tickets are on sale at:  http://festivaloftheflutes.org/purchase-tickets/.  More information is available at www.FestivalOfTheFlutes.org where you can get information on sponsorships and purchase tickets.

