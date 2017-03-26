News By Tag
Akick Data Recovery 1.3 version launched with new add-ons
The Data recovery 1.3 software is introduced to help recover lost files on storage devises and system drives. File recovery of this software is quick and files are reinstated in an errorless way.
Users can easily understand methods of recovering lost files by reading the help manual. It can be set to automatic recovery mode whereby files gets reinstated on their original drives automatically. File restoration can be done on storage devices too. It restores all lost data and files very easily without any errors.
The file recovery adds a feather to convenience with which files are recovered in multiple formats. It puts an end to all delays in the recovery process. Restoration happens instantly whenever a file loss takes place. Name and mobile number entries can be done easily without any kind of restrictions. That is how, specific files can be restored back to their destination drive.
Images, videos and documents can be restored to their original drives easily. The software scans and identifies lost files and then automatically starts to restore them. After the restoration is completed, the user can access the restored files. In this way, important data and valuable information can be kept safe and revived whenever they get erased.
The user interface of this software is kept simple and easy to use for people. The Data Recovery 1.3 software has the caliber to recover files from any storage device to a drive. So, users can stay tension free and can effortlessly recover lost data or files on any drive.
This tool can be downloaded from Akick software's website and installed on computers to start with data recovery. Free version of this tool is also available but it is recommended to go for the paid version so as to empower the software to perform better.
Akick software has introduced this latest software and it allows instant recovery of files and data. As the recovery process is quick so resolution after file losses can be arrived at soon. The software easily recovers lost data on external storage devices, internal hard disks and from various file systems like FAT, exFAT, ext2, NTFS, etc.
Fore More Info: https://www.akick.in/
