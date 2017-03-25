News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Black Cooperative Investment Fund to Host Official Launch and Fundraiser Event
BCIF and its sponsorship partners, Boston Private Bank and Savile Premium Rumtini, will host a festive, history making night of Black capital and empowerment. Admission is $50. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m., and the event will conclude at 11:00 p.m. The event also serves as a fundraiser to help the organization move toward its annual goal of $500,000.
BCIF President/CEO Robert Lewis states, "Over the past couple of years, it has become as clear as ever that to obtain opportunity, equality and fair treatment, we must generate and solidify our own economic base in ways that are intentional and far stronger than what we have created thus far. This, in part, is why the Black Cooperative Investment Fund (BCIF) was founded last year."
Regarding the launch event, Lewis states: "We welcome all who are concerned about economic justice for the Black community to attend the event. It will be an historic moment and festive fundraiser. As a community, we need to show up, give our collective energy, and invest our resources to make a major statement that we're serious about moving the needle forward for the Black community."
For tickets, visit https://bcif-
Based in Los Angeles, The Black Cooperative Investment Fund (BCIF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, community-based fund that utilizes cooperative economics to build financial assets for Southern California's African American community. Founded in 2016 and officially launched in 2017, BCIF pools dollars from individuals and corporations that are passionate about economic empowerment for the African American community and distributes those funds via microloans. BCIF's vision is to provide a dedicated, reliable and perpetual source of capital to create assets and build wealth for, and within, African American communities.
For more information, contact BCIF at: www.bcifund.org or (310) 904-6336.
Contact
Robert Lewis
***@bcifund.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse