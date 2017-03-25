 
The Black Cooperative Investment Fund to Host Official Launch and Fundraiser Event

 
 
LOS ANGELES - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The Black Cooperative Investment Fund (BCIF) will host its official launch and fundraiser event Saturday, April 15th at 7 p.m. The event will be held at The Beat Box L.A. located at 11828 Teale Street, Los Angeles 90230. The event will celebrate the launch of BCIF – one of the most important movements for Southern California's African American community in the last 50 years. BCIF is California's only community-based, non-bank controlled, microlending nonprofit organization that is specifically focused on economic empowerment for the Black community.

BCIF and its sponsorship partners, Boston Private Bank and Savile Premium Rumtini, will host a festive, history making night of Black capital and empowerment. Admission is $50. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m., and the event will conclude at 11:00 p.m. The event also serves as a fundraiser to help the organization move toward its annual goal of $500,000.

BCIF President/CEO Robert Lewis states, "Over the past couple of years, it has become as clear as ever that to obtain opportunity, equality and fair treatment, we must generate and solidify our own economic base in ways that are intentional and far stronger than what we have created thus far. This, in part, is why the Black Cooperative Investment Fund (BCIF) was founded last year."

Regarding the launch event, Lewis states: "We welcome all who are concerned about economic justice for the Black community to attend the event. It will be an historic moment and festive fundraiser. As a community, we need to show up, give our collective energy, and invest our resources to make a major statement that we're serious about moving the needle forward for the Black community."

For tickets, visit https://bcif-launch-event-tickets.eventbrite.com

Based in Los Angeles, The Black Cooperative Investment Fund (BCIF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, community-based fund that utilizes cooperative economics to build financial assets for Southern California's African American community. Founded in 2016 and officially launched in 2017, BCIF pools dollars from individuals and corporations that are passionate about economic empowerment for the African American community and distributes those funds via microloans.  BCIF's vision is to provide a dedicated, reliable and perpetual source of capital to create assets and build wealth for, and within, African American communities.

For more information, contact BCIF at: www.bcifund.org or (310) 904-6336.

Contact
Robert Lewis
***@bcifund.org
