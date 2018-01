Black Cooperative Investment Fund Launches Inaugural Salon Series

Contact

Black Cooperative Investment Fund

***@bcifund.org Black Cooperative Investment Fund

End

-- The Black Cooperative Investment Fund (BCIF) launched its inaugural salon series featuring special guest entertainment attorney and co-founder of the Time's Up campaign, Nina Shaw -- moderated by television host Diann Valentine, creator of the new Bravo Network series To Rome for Love. Nina's candor was refreshing. Her legal expertise and institutional knowledge stressed how the importance of ownership in our endeavors whether personal or professional is an absolute game changer. Ownership and personal investment carries with it immense value that can be leveraged for greater opportunities.BCIF President/CEO Robert Lewis said, "The salon was an absolute success! Nina Shaw was an amazing speaker, people joined the BCIF movement and most importantly, we demonstrated that BCIF is positioned as a catalyst for change. BCIF will continue to provide an opportunity for authentic, like-minded people who are serious about positively impacting the trajectory of the Black community by becoming engaged in substantive action!"The BCIF Board was on site to encourage non-members to join the movement with their financial commitment and members to continue inviting colleagues, family and friends to increase our economic footprint.Founding board member, Melanie fsbdt Mack, introduced C.H.N.O. Brands founder Meggan Bishop-Oirech and COO, Kimberlina McKinney to share their experience with BCIF as the first loan award recipients for their business.To learn more about Time's Up, visit www.timesupnow.comBased in Los Angeles, theis a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, community-based fund that utilizes cooperative economics to build financial assets for Southern California's African American community. Founded in 2016 and officially launched in 2017, BCIF pools dollars from individuals and corporations that are passionate about economic empowerment for the African American community and distributes those funds via microloans. BCIF's vision is to provide a dedicated, reliable and perpetual source of capital to create assets and build wealth for, and within, African American communities.For more information, contact BCIF at: www.bcifund.org or (310) 904-6336.