Black Cooperative Investment Fund Host Community Screening of the Documentary 7AM
7AM provides a remarkable and in-depth look at the history and current economic state of the black community. BCIF organized the free screening to raise awareness about the importance of blacks leveraging their resources to spur economic growth. Nationally, blacks have a collective buying power of $1.3 trillion, however, the dollar is recycled for only six hours before leaving the community and only two cents of every dollar spent by a black person in this country goes to a black-owned business. "This documentary should be a wake-up call for anyone that is concerned with the quality of life for black Americans," Lewis states. "As a people, our focus should be on ownership of assets and owning our own businesses. Ownership of assets equals real power."
7AM was released by Jason Black and Black Channel Films in 2015. "We're pleased to bring this important documentary to the community," stated Lewis. "Our hope is that this film will be the catalyst that drives the need for the black community to launch urgent action, using economic empowerment as the primary platform to create the change we seek."
To register for this free event, guests should RSVP at https://7am-
Based in Los Angeles, The Black Cooperative Investment Fund (BCIF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, community-based fund that utilizes cooperative economics to build financial assets for Southern California's African American community. Founded in 2016 and officially launched in 2017, BCIF pools dollars from individuals and corporations that are passionate about economic empowerment for the African American community and distributes those funds via microloans. BCIF's vision is to provide a dedicated, reliable and perpetual source of capital to create assets and build wealth for, and within, African American communities.
For more information, contact BCIF at: www.bcifund.org or (310) 904-6336.
Black Cooperative Investment Fund
