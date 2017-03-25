WHILE YOU WERE OUT - a new chick-lit novel by Hamlett & Dare

What if your handsome new boss was not only out of your league but also - quite literally - out of your time-zone as well?

-- It's one thing for Henny Tinker to think that her handsome and charismatic new boss, Geoffrey Bond, is way out of her league. The more she reflects on his secret trips and his uncanny ability to acquire never-before-seen artworks, the more she starts to suspect that he's also – quite literally - out of her time-zone.Could it have something to do with the Scottish railway clock in his office that runs perfectly…in reverse? Is it his penchant for period outfits that supposedly coincide with the various themed costume parties he attends? Or has Henny simply been watching too many time-travel movies with her father and now sees evidence of its existence everywhere she looks?Set against the backdrop of modern-day London, WHILE YOU WERE OUT is just the right mix of romantic comedy, mystery and a dash of wicked competition in the world of expensive art acquisitions. It is available in paperback at the CreateSpace bookstore online and will be available on Amazon the first week of April 2017.WHILE YOU WERE OUT is the debut chick-lit novel of American authors Christina Hamlett and Jamie Dare. First pairing in 2012, the two women have successfully published eight stage plays. What's unique about the partnership is that despite the fact they both live in Los Angeles County, they have only spoken once on the phone and have never met in person.