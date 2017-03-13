News By Tag
THE TEMPEST IN A TEAPOT: "Men in Black" meet "Some Like It Hot" on "Forbidden Planet"
A futuristic two-act comedy by Christina Hamlett and Jamie Dare in which the only way two intergalactic cops can protect a gaggle of ditzy mavens is to hide them in the last place anyone would ever look: Earth.
It's the 23rd century and the Chartreuse Chapeau Society ladies have witnessed a murder. Forced into hiding by a veteran agent and rookie sidekick, their only available shelter is run by an eccentric professor obsessed with the past and who bans men from "his" planet. While his teenage daughter welcomes the newcomers, there's little time for socializing as the galaxy's most cunning villain closes in.
This two-act comedy is suitable for high school and community theater productions and is economically designed to be approachable for any theatrical budget.
What is particularly unique about the writing team of Hamlett and Dare is that although both women live in Los Angeles County and have successfully published multiple plays since their collaboration began in 2012, they have only spoken once on the phone and have never met in person.
The script is available on Amazon as well as at https://www.createspace.com/
