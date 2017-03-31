News By Tag
"Grit: The Power of Passion & Perseverance" is April 2017 Selection for Meet Constance Book Club
Meet Constance Book Club chooses its April selection "Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance" by Angela Duckworth
In a world where fulfilling achievements is often the measure of prosperity for even ourselves, Angela Duckworth reveals that achieving success is not related to talent and IQ. Both of these traits can open many doors to possibility and opportunity;
Angela Duckworth, born in 1970, a winner of 2013 MacArthur Genius Fellowship, renowned researcher, psychologist and neuroscientist, narrates her unique opus by walking you through her experiences, personal journey and influential research towards her in-depth hypothesis that led this discovery of the term "grit". Not only will you go through insightful theories and research details in this book, but Angela Duckworth will guide you through various scenes where she brings history and shows to the mix. She also includes interviews from Seattle Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll to JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon.
Interested in knowing more? By becoming a member of Meet Constance Book Club you will be able to go BEYOND extracting the key points from Grit and harvest the MAXIMUM learning experience! Why stop there? A good entrepreneur stops at nothing to reach their next million whole: Mind, Body, & Soul.
Decide that 2017 is the year you want to start making your business better! Grab your own copy TODAY - https://
ABOUT MEET CONSTANCE
Just like you, we're interested in helping you take control and overcome the huge challenges in your business. You don't have to dwell in them alone! Choose to be successful in your business NOW by letting us help you master these four aspects: Your Why, Your Employees, Your Clients and Your Money. Come join us over the course of just a few months to receive your PhD in these four integral areas! Register with our book club NOW to say goodbye to being second best! Please visit us at: https://www.meetconstance.com/
ABOUT SPMG MEDIA
SPMG Media is one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States. With experience in a variety of industries, they utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase their clients brand and business awareness. Clients include the entertainment industry, charities and nonprofits, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at https://www.spmgmedia.com/
