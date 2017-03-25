News By Tag
NeoMetrix Technologies to Exhibit 3D Scanning Solutions for Aerospace at the 2017 MRO Americas
3D Scanning & Aerospace:
3D scanning technology is often used in the aerospace industry. As previously mentioned, NeoMetrix has had the opportunity to work with multiple companies across the industry, 3D scanning, inspecting and reverse engineering aircraft beams, landing gear, winglet fittings, flight grips, turbine blades and even entire aircrafts. The technology can be used in multiple facets of production, including, but not limited to quality control & inspection, prototype & tooling adjustment, component design & assembly, aerodynamic & stress analysis, MRO & damage assessment, and part reengineering. NeoMetrix Technologies will demonstrate many of these uses at its exhibit, throughout the convention, using both Creaform and EvixScan products. NeoMetrix is a value-added reseller of Creaform products which were recently certified by Airbus
About the MRO Americas 2017:
An Aviation Week Network event, MRO Americas is among one of the most influential and strategic events for commercial and military MRO leadership and their teams. MRO Americas provides a world class venue for all those involved in the MRO sector to exchange ideas and best practices, share experiences, debate issues and challenges and gather knowledge. According to Chief Editor at MRO, Aviation Week Network, Lee Ann Shay, "Expect to see significant transformations in the MRO industry during the next three years as predictive maintenance becomes more prominent; the digital and physical worlds converge; and innovations abound through new partnerships, collaborations and start ups." This event provides an opportunity for aeronautical companies to put their most innovative products and concepts on display, and to collaborate with others in the aerospace industry to drive the industry forward with new ideas, technologies and concepts.
This year's show will feature some speakers from leaders in the aerospace industry as well as some interactive and informative events for attendees. The MRO IT Zone deliver products, services and best practices for effective maintenance technology that streamline critical operational needs. The MRO Americas University will even be hosting 3 aviation safety training courses, conducted by FAA Academy instructors. The event will also include a couple competitions, a golf tournament and aerospace maintenance competition, and much more.
Event Details:
The show will take place April 25th 1:00 pm – 5:30 pm, April 26th 9:30 am – 5:30 pm, and April 27th 9:30 am – 5:30 pm. The 3-day convention is hosted at the Orange County Convention Center's South Concourse (Halls A & B), located at: 9899 International Drive, Orlando, Florida. NeoMetrix Technologies will be located in Booth 1042. Those interested in attending can register at Room S220 (South Concourse) from 8:00 am – 5:30 pm, April 24th – April 27th OR by visiting the following webpage: http://mroamericas.aviationweek.com/
