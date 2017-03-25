News By Tag
Comcast Business® Sponsors Boston Small Business Expo eLounge
Comcast Business will sponsor Boston Small Business Expo eLounge from 9am-5pm. For the second year in row, Small Business Expo and Comcast Business will team-up to bring local small business owners and entrepreneurs together for the newest products and services to assist in their daily tasks and long-term business goals. Comcast Business offers a wide-range portfolio of internet, television, wifi, voice and ethernet to move small businesses forward.
Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
Our sponsors work hard to make Small Business Expo a success. This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsor: EmergeAnywhere - Office Space Services, Gold Sponsors: Business Circle by AT&T, DiversityComm Publication, Microsoft; Silver Sponsors: Benchmark Email, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, Business Living Academy, Fidelity Health Marketplace, Vistaprint, WRKO AM 680, YP Marketing Solutions and Ziplocal.
BOSTON SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Hynes Convention Center | Halls A & B – 900 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02115 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah 212-651-0679, susan@theshowproducers.com.
About Small Business Expo
SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com .
About Comcast Business
Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice and TV solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by a next-generation, advanced network, and backed by 24/7 technical support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Ethernet market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as its fastest growing provider and service provider of the year.
