Atlanta Sponsors Announced To Exhibit During Small Business Expo In Support of Local Small Business
Small Business Expo-Atlanta has released their agenda (https://smallbusinessexpo2017atlanta.sched.com/)
This year's Atlanta 2017 sponsors include-Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsors: EmergeAnywhere and Google; Gold Sponsors: AT&T wcj Business, Cogeco Peer 1, DiversityComm Publication, Geico, Oracle + NetSuite and Wells Fargo; Silver Sponsors: Allstate, Benchmark, BizTV/BizTalkradio, Oasis Outsourcing, payscape, Syntel, The Rosewood Group, thryv, Ziplocal and Verizon.
Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
ATLANTA SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Cobb Galleria Centre | Hall A – 2 Galleria Parkway SE Atlanta, GA 30339 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679
About Small Business Expo
Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. From 2015-2017 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.
Susan Baah
***@theshowproducers.com
