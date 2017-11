Atlanta Sponsors Announced To Exhibit During Small Business Expo In Support of Local Small Business

Spread the Word

-- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), has announced their Atlanta 2017 sponsors for their upcoming conference and trade show at the Cobb Galleria on Thursday, November 9th.Small Business Expo-Atlanta has released their agenda (https://smallbusinessexpo2017atlanta.sched.com/)for their one-day business trade show. Atlanta small business owners can look forward to a full pack day of networking and gaining valuable resources to uplift their business with the help of our sponsors.This year's Atlanta 2017 sponsors include-Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsors: EmergeAnywhere and Google; Gold Sponsors: AT&T wcj Business, Cogeco Peer 1, DiversityComm Publication, Geico, Oracle + NetSuite and Wells Fargo; Silver Sponsors: Allstate, Benchmark, BizTV/BizTalkradio, Oasis Outsourcing, payscape, Syntel, The Rosewood Group, thryv, Ziplocal and Verizon.Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/atlanta/)expects to have more than 3,000+ registered attendees ranging from C-Level Executives, small business owners, entrepreneurs and startup companies.ATLANTA SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Cobb Galleria Centre | Hall A – 2 Galleria Parkway SE Atlanta, GA 30339 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com. ( mailto:Susan@ theshowproducers.com About Small Business ExpoSmall Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. From 2015-2017 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.