Perich Eye Centers Offer TRULIGN Toric Intraocular Lens for Improved Vision After Cataract Surgery

-- Perich Eye Center is offering a new intraocular lens that can correct for pre-existing astigmatism (blurred vision) and provide a broader range of vision for activities such as working on a computer or seeing instruments on a car's dashboard.Created for implantation after cataract removal, the TRULIGN Toric intraocular lens is designed for active seniors. Unlike a standard cataract replacement lens, theToric lens allows the eye to focus and maintain clarity over a broad range of vision, while correcting for the patient's astigmatism. The lens also delivers superior clarity of vision, even in low-light or nighttime conditions."TheToric lens both reduces the negative impact of pre-existing astigmatism on postoperative vision, and imparts excellent distance and intermediate vision and functional near vision, all through a single procedure," said Dr. Larry M. Perich of Perich Eye Center. "As a result, our patients have reduced need to wear glasses for certain activities after cataract surgery."A cataract is a clouding of the normally clear lens in the eye. Cataracts are the world's leading cause of blindness. Cataract surgery replaces the natural lens in a patient's eye with an intraocular lens (IOL). TheToric is an intraocular lens designed to not only replace the patient's clouded lens, but to provide them with improved visual acuity."By offering theToric lens, we have increased the options for our cataract patients to not only replace their clouded lens, but greatly enhance their overall vision," Dr. Perich said.With five Florida locations, Perich Eye Centers ( http://www.pericheye.com/ 8/Contact-Us ) serve the ever-changing eye care needs of greater Tampa and central Florida through state-of-the-art ophthalmological treatment, and ensuring measured outcomes that meet or exceed patient expectations. Its professional medical staff's expertise is backed by decades of research, education and training. Patient needs are always the guiding force in the clinic's ongoing pursuit of excellence, using the highest standards of quality and ethical values. More information is available by calling (727) 372-1311 or visiting www.pericheye.com