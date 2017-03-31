News By Tag
Questionable Activity by Elexx?
Release date: 31/03/17 - Teleskopik Recordings, the digital minimal techno | tech-house | techno label present their latest release 'Questionable Activity' by French music producer/DJ Elexx.
'Sounds ace.' Mathias Schober SHOW-B (Compost Radio, Germany)
'Great track got my full support!' Craig Bailey (MoS)
'Lovely track, will give this my full support.' Adrian Armstrong (MoS)
'Good vibes.' Noir (Noir Music)
YES! YES! YES! Pure, raw, analog electro classic track, FULL SUPPORT!' Javier Orduna (Visionquest | Rumors | Moda Black)
Elexx began his career in the early 90's playing techno and house for various French radio stations. Over the ensuing years his weekly radio show gathered a large following of committed fans, which eventuated in Elexx playing at various French clubs and "rave" parties.
Relocation to Edinburgh in the mid-90's saw Elexx continue his career as a DJ playing throughout Europe, while running club nights in Edinburgh as well as Pull Records. But it wasn't until 2006 that Elexx decided to re-focus on his own work by releasing his first solo EP in nearly 10 years.
Since then Elexx has been busy producing music and running Teleskopik Recordings.
For more information plezse go to http://www.teleskopikrecordings.com
www.teleskopikrecordings.com
***@teleskopikrecordings.com
Mar 31, 2017