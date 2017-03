Questionable Activity by Elexx?

Release date: 31/03/17 - Teleskopik Recordings, the digital minimal techno | tech-house | techno label present their latest release 'Questionable Activity' by French music producer/DJ Elexx.

Questionable Activity

-- 'Questionable Activity' is a dark minimal electro track, full of rich analog sounds and pulsating TR-808 rhythms; reminiscent of the 80s break-beat records, that has already garnered some excellent feedback from top Dj's and music producers around the world …Mathias Schober SHOW-B (Compost Radio, Germany)Craig Bailey (MoS)Adrian Armstrong (MoS)Noir (Noir Music)Javier Orduna (Visionquest | Rumors | Moda Black)Elexx began his career in the early 90's playing techno and house for various French radio stations. Over the ensuing years his weekly radio show gathered a large following of committed fans, which eventuated in Elexx playing at various French clubs and "rave" parties.Relocation to Edinburgh in the mid-90's saw Elexx continue his career as a DJ playing throughout Europe, while running club nights in Edinburgh as well as Pull Records. But it wasn't until 2006 that Elexx decided to re-focus on his own work by releasing his first solo EP in nearly 10 years.Since then Elexx has been busy producing music and running Teleskopik Recordings.For more information plezse go to http://www.teleskopikrecordings.com