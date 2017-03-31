 
News By Tag
* Electro
* Techno
* Dancemusic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brussels
  Brussels
  Belgium
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625

Questionable Activity by Elexx?

Release date: 31/03/17 - Teleskopik Recordings, the digital minimal techno | tech-house | techno label present their latest release 'Questionable Activity' by French music producer/DJ Elexx.
 
 
Questionable Activity
Questionable Activity
BRUSSELS, Belgium - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- 'Questionable Activity' is a dark minimal electro track, full of rich analog sounds and pulsating TR-808 rhythms; reminiscent of the 80s break-beat records, that has already garnered some excellent feedback from top Dj's and music producers around the world …

'Sounds ace.' Mathias Schober SHOW-B (Compost Radio, Germany)

'Great track got my full support!' Craig Bailey (MoS)

'Lovely track, will give this my full support.' Adrian Armstrong (MoS)

'Good vibes.' Noir (Noir Music)

YES! YES! YES! Pure, raw, analog electro classic track, FULL SUPPORT!' Javier Orduna (Visionquest | Rumors | Moda Black)

Elexx began his career in the early 90's playing techno and house for various French radio stations. Over the ensuing years his weekly radio show gathered a large following of committed fans, which eventuated in Elexx playing at various French clubs and "rave" parties.

Relocation to Edinburgh in the mid-90's saw Elexx continue his career as a DJ playing throughout Europe, while running club nights in Edinburgh as well as Pull Records. But it wasn't until 2006 that Elexx decided to re-focus on his own work by releasing his first solo EP in nearly 10 years.

Since then Elexx has been busy producing music and running Teleskopik Recordings.

For more information plezse go to http://www.teleskopikrecordings.com

Contact
www.teleskopikrecordings.com
***@teleskopikrecordings.com
End
Source:
Email:***@teleskopikrecordings.com
Posted By:***@teleskopikrecordings.com Email Verified
Tags:Electro, Techno, Dancemusic
Industry:Music
Location:Brussels - Brussels - Belgium
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 31, 2017
Teleskopik Recordings News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share