Prestigious New York Department of Health Workforce Grant Will Enable Adelphi to Serve the
Long Island communities are vulnerable to disasters. Residents expect hospitals, health departments and emergency personnel to have the necessary training to respond and manage a disaster. The Joint Commission, which accredits more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States, recently approved new and revised requirements addressing core emergency management principles. In response, many area hospitals have re-written job descriptions to incorporate these new competencies. Unfortunately, many hospital personnel are not able to meet the required competencies due to a lack of tailored training programs, competing time commitments, and insufficient financial resources to enroll and complete the programs. The RESCUE program will have a significant impact on meeting these needs.
"The graduate certificate program will provide eligible professionals at all levels the opportunity to participate in an online certificate program in three semesters in a one year period," said Elizabeth Cohn, executive director of the Adelphi University Center for Health Innovation and primary investigator for the grant. "The subjects and training included will qualify them for new employment and promotion within their current positions for which they would not otherwise currently be eligible. In addition, it augments their skills to meet an expanding need regionally and nationally."
"RESCUE provides medical personnel access to an established emergency management graduate certificate program," said Meghan McPherson, assistant director of the Adelphi University Center for Health Innovation and RESCUE program advisor. "The pilot program will focus on teaching working professionals emerging issues and standards, utilizing FEMA's all-hazard approach to emergency management."
For more information about the Adelphi University Center for Health Innovation and to apply for this cohort, please visit chi.adelphi.edu. Applications for this cohort are due by May 15, 2017.
About Adelphi University Center for Health Innovation
Adelphi University's Center for Health Innovation (http://chi.adelphi.edu/
About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.
Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.
Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves nearly 7,500 national and international students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—
More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
Adelphi University
