March 2017
Brad Domenico of Progress Capital Advisors Arranges $29,000,000 - 80% LTV for Multi-Family Property

 
HAMBURG, N.J. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Brad Domenico of Progress Capital Advisors arranged $29,000,000 in financing for a 240 unit Multi-Family property in the suburban submarket of Hardyston, NJ.  Located amongst the picturesque hills and farmlands Sussex county and conveniently located off Route 94, these units combine the essence of estate living with the convenience of mass transit and proximity to NYC. The property is family owned and operated for over 25 years and the borrower was able to lock in a market rate while achieving a $5 Million cash out.   The loan included the following terms:

80% Loan to Value

10 Year Term / 30 Year Amortization

• Declining Prepay

Progress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple  – #thatsPROGRESS!

Learn More: http://www.progresscapitaladvisors.com

Media Contact
Matt Sadler
7327206313
matt@progressnj.com
