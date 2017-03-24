News By Tag
Alemany to Speak at Women's Brunch
Tara R. Alemany will be the presenter at The Sherman Church's annual Women's Brunch, exploring the gift that can only be found when we allow ourselves to be still and seek God.
Alemany has contributed to such books as The Character-Based Leader, My Love to You Always, 365 Days of Gratitude and Microsoft's 80 Tips to Supercharge Your Small Business. She is also the author of the award-winning titles The Plan that Launched a Thousand Books, due out in its third edition this year, and The Best is Yet to Come, in which she shared the lessons she learned in overcoming the death of her fiancé in 2011.
Alemany is also the owner of a publishing company, Emerald Lake Books, and a marketing company, Aleweb Social Marketing. Between the two, she helps business authors strategically design, position and market their books to achieve specific business goals.
In her spare time, she is president and chaplain of a chapter of "Word Weavers," a Christian writers' critique group that meets the third Saturday of every month at the Sherman Church.
She will speak following the brunch of homemade breakfast casseroles, pastries, fruit and beverages provided by the Sherman Church Mission and Social Outreach Committee.
This event is free, but goodwill donations will be accepted. For more information, please call 860-354-6114 or email theshermanchurch@
To learn more, check out our event listing on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
The Sherman Church
860-354-6114
***@aol.com
