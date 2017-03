Alemany to Speak at Women's Brunch

Tara R. Alemany will be the presenter at The Sherman Church's annual Women's Brunch, exploring the gift that can only be found when we allow ourselves to be still and seek God.

-- The Sherman Church will host a Women's Brunch Saturday, April 29, at 9:30a.m. at the church, 6 Church Road. The theme will be "In the Waiting Room." The speaker will be author and Sherman Church member Tara Alemany who speaks throughout the country on topics related to business, leadership and faith."As women, it can be challenging when we are faced with times of inactivity,"Alemany said. "We are so accustomed to being constantly on the go that when God calls us to be patient, it feels foreign and uncomfortable. We look for ways to keep ourselves occupied, to feel useful. Yet God wants us to be patient, seeking His will. When we refuse to rest, when we seek to be constantly active, we miss out on something precious."Alemany has contributed to such books asand Microsoft's. She is also the author of the award-winning titles, due out in its third edition this year, and, in which she shared the lessons she learned in overcoming the death of her fiancé in 2011.Alemany is also the owner of a publishing company, Emerald Lake Books, and a marketing company, Aleweb Social Marketing. Between the two, she helps business authors strategically design, position and market their books to achieve specific business goals.In her spare time, she is president and chaplain of a chapter of "Word Weavers," a Christian writers' critique group that meets the third Saturday of every month at the Sherman Church.She will speak following the brunch of homemade breakfast casseroles, pastries, fruit and beverages provided by the Sherman Church Mission and Social Outreach Committee.This event is free, but goodwill donations will be accepted. For more information, please call 860-354-6114 or email theshermanchurch@aol.com. Reservations are requested but not required. Childcare will be available upon request.To learn more, check out our event listing on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/ events/1459660467397987/