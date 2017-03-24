News By Tag
Neil Cann joins Brandon Honda as new service manager
"A good part of my job is to continue to hone Brandon Honda's service processes to build customer satisfaction, confidence and retention," said Neil Cann. "My closest mentor over the years has been my father, Gary Cann, who is VP of fixed operations at a Coconut Creek dealership. I've learned from the best and am excited to lead this service team into the future."
"I've enjoyed getting to know Neil over the last year," said general manager Sam Raabe. "He joined me and a group of other Brandon Honda employees who have been working out together three times a week with a personal trainer to compete in the recent Savage Race in Dade City. We've been helping drive one another toward better health and fitness, even as it has strengthened our relationships and the store."
Brandon Honda's service department is Green Star Certified by the Environmental Protection Commission of Hillsborough County. As a Green Star facility, it responsibly contains, controls, and disposes of automotive pollutants using best management practices and pollution prevention guidelines.
Brandon Honda is located at 9209 E. Adamo Drive in Tampa, FL 33619, one mile west of I-75 on Route 60. For more information, call 855-593-7476 or visit http://www.BrandonHonda.com/
Contact
Brandon Honda
***@brandonhonda.com
