Ring Power Corporation Names Two New Members to Board of Directors

 
ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Ring Power Corporation Chairman and President Randal L. Ringhaver and the board of directors are pleased to announce the appointments of Frank Streva to the office of Senior Vice President, Director of Used Equipment Sales, and Brian Cholmondeley to the office of Senior Vice President, Director of Power Systems.

Streva joined Ring Power as Used Equipment Sales Division Manager in January after 12 years with another Cat dealership, Louisiana Machinery Co. While at Louisiana Cat, Streva worked in a variety of roles in finance, sales, and operations and earned a Six Sigma Master Black Belt. Streva has a bachelor's degree in marketing from Louisiana State University.

Cholmondeley began his career with Ring Power in June 1994 after graduating from Flagler College.  Cholmondeley has held various positions since then, including heavy equipment sales representative, assistant governmental sales manager, Cat Rental Store East Coast Sales Manager, Cat Rental Store General Manager and, most recently, Power Systems Division Manager. In 2011, Cholmondeley was named an assistant vice president and in 2013, vice president.

About Ring Power Corporation

Ring Power Corporation, North and Central Florida's Cat® dealer, is headquartered in St. Augustine, Florida. Ring Power is comprised of eight divisions and has more than 55 years of experience servicing and supporting Cat® products and allied equipment. For more information, visit http://www.ringpower.com

