Notion Press presents "How to live a victorious teens life… In Godly ways…" by Evans Francis

-- Notion Press presents: Evans Francis and his life changing book "How to live a Victorious Teens Life… In Godly Ways…" a light that shines through the darkness of today's depravity. With verses from the Bible, this book was written to guide lost teenagers into God's light.In a world where morality is going down and immorality is increasing like never before, at this juncture this book comes as a life saver for many misguided teenagers, who fall into various types of lifestyles just because they didn't have anyone to guide them spiritually. Their parents might be busy in providing good education and securing their kids' future or variety of other activities. No doubt this book will guide their kids to grow morally and spiritually to prepare for a better future -a world where every wrong thing is accepted as a trophy, a world where newlyweds think twice whether they should allow a baby to be born in such a wicked time, take heed this book will surely bring a difference in many teenagers' lives.An evangelist, author, teacher and lyricist with uncompromising faithfulness to the Holy Scriptures, Evans brings clarity and a message of necessity to Christians to uncover the unseen riches in God's Word.Born in a village called Mukerian, Punjab, India in 1988, Evans began his evangelistic career at a very young age of nineteen. In spite of many hurdles, challenges and obstacles Evans did not deviate from His work but continued to follow the path, which God gave him through vision and calling by sacrificing his youth for the welfare of others. Belonging to a family of meagre means Evans overcame all circumstances and at a very young age of twenty two established an NGO called TWCO [Together We Can Organization], which is registered under Government of India.Over the years, Evans has established churches, taught, preached the Word of God and brought many souls to the kingdom of God. His messages don't merely portray the rosy picture but also includes the teachings of consequences that occur due to the leading of an ungodly life. Evans has written and composed a number of Biblical songs and authored a few books, which are yet to be published and he provides daily devotion for a solid spiritual foundation to many people as well.Evans uncompromisingly stresses on correct interpretation, understanding and application of the Word of God as it should be applied by each individual being a New Testament believer.Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Accelerator Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.