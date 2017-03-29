 
SEM Link is an Exhibitor at the STEM Expo at FAMU STEM Day

Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. (SEM Link) through its Math and Science Career Academy serves as an exhibitor at the STEM Expo at FAMU STEM Day to expose middle and high school students to STEM.
 
 
Tokiwa T. Smith
Tokiwa T. Smith
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- On Saturday, April 8th from 1:30 - 3:00 pm Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. (SEM Link) through its Math and Science Career Academy will serve as an exhibitor for the STEM Expo at the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) STEM Day. The College of Science and Technology, along with NSF HBCU-UP, NSF FGLSAMP, and NNSA, is hosting the Fourth Annual STEM Day on April 8th from 8:00 am- 3:00 pm in the Grand Ballroom. STEM Day is an outreach activity for 6th – 12th students, designed to increase their interest in pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, and to highlight the various STEM activities. This years' theme is "Harness the Power: GET AMPed UP." Students will unlock the mysteries of science with hands-on problem-solving experiments in STEM disciplines. "I'm very excited to have SEM Link serve as an exhibitor for the STEM Expo; I'm a FAMU alumni and some members of our boards are alumni as well. I'm happy to be in service of my alma mater and help them achieve their goal to help create the pipeline for the future STEM workforce and make sure the pipeline is diverse." Stated Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith SEM Link Founder and Executive Director.

For more information about STEM Day and the College of Science and Technology visit their website at www.famu.edu/cst

About SEM Link

Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link, Inc. (SEM Link), a tax-exempt national nonprofit organization, founded in 2005 by Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on the premise that exposure to members of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) communities is critical to student achievement and career exploration in math and science.  Our two core programs, Experimental Design Program and Math and Science Career Academy, enhance the STEM educational experience for K-12 students by providing them with opportunities to engage in hands-on STEM activities, explore STEM careers and learn about real-world applications of STEM. Since our inception we have served thousands of youth in Atlanta, the San Francisco Bay Area and the DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia) area. SEM Link is currently serves the Atlanta and DMV Metropolitan areas. Like SEM Link on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/semlinkinc) and follow @semlink on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/semlink) or @semlink on Instagram (http://instagram.com/semlink). For more information about SEM Link visit our website at www.semsuccess.org or email us at info@semsuccess.org.

About the College of Science and Technology and FAMU

On July 1, 2012, Florida A&M University's (FAMU) College of Arts and Sciences formally divided into the College of Science and Technology, and the College of Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities. The primary mission of the College of Science and Technology is to deliver outstanding innovative instruction, conduct high-quality research, and provide impactful service. To accomplish this mission, the college provides opportunities for qualified students (1) to acquire the fundamentals of a liberal education, (2) to acquire a mastery of basic competencies and skills, (3) to obtain excellent preparation for professional and graduate study, and (4) to concentrate in several fields offered in the College of Science and Technology. For more information about the college visit their website at www.famu.edu/cst for more information about the university visit FAMU's website www.famu.edu .

Media Contact
Carletta S. Hurt
(888) 600-6294
info@semsuccess.org
