SEM Link is an Exhibitor at the STEM Expo at FAMU STEM Day
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. (SEM Link) through its Math and Science Career Academy serves as an exhibitor at the STEM Expo at FAMU STEM Day to expose middle and high school students to STEM.
For more information about STEM Day and the College of Science and Technology visit their website
About SEM Link
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link, Inc. (SEM Link), a tax-exempt national nonprofit organization, founded in 2005 by Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on the premise that exposure to members of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) communities is critical to student achievement and career exploration in math and science. Our two core programs, Experimental Design Program and Math and Science Career Academy, enhance the STEM educational experience for K-12 students by providing them with opportunities to engage in hands-on STEM activities, explore STEM careers and learn about real-world applications of STEM. Since our inception we have served thousands of youth in Atlanta, the San Francisco Bay Area and the DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia) area. SEM Link is currently serves the Atlanta and DMV Metropolitan areas.
About the College of Science and Technology and FAMU
On July 1, 2012, Florida A&M University's (FAMU) College of Arts and Sciences formally divided into the College of Science and Technology, and the College of Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities. The primary mission of the College of Science and Technology is to deliver outstanding innovative instruction, conduct high-quality research, and provide impactful service. To accomplish this mission, the college provides opportunities for qualified students (1) to acquire the fundamentals of a liberal education, (2) to acquire a mastery of basic competencies and skills, (3) to obtain excellent preparation for professional and graduate study, and (4) to concentrate in several fields offered in the College of Science and Technology. For more information about the college visit their website
Media Contact
Carletta S. Hurt
(888) 600-6294
info@semsuccess.org
