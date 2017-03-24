News By Tag
Sunny Leone to officially unveil XTOUCH UNIX PRO at GITEX Shopper
XTOUCH, the leading new age consumer electronics brand announced that Sunny Leone, the Bollywood heart throb will be unveiling its latest flagship smartphone UNIX PRO tomorrow at GITEX Shopper.
XTOUCH has partnered with Sharaf DG with a dedicated space to run all its promotional activities during the Shopper. XTOUCH team along with Sunny Leone will be present on 30th March at GITEX Shopper to promote the brand and also auction UNIX PRO to the visitors at the event. An after party will be held on the same day to celebrate the new product launch and to officially announce the association with Sunny Leone.
The winner of the auction will be given exclusive access to the after party.
"XTOUCH UNIX PRO is a power-packed smartphone with 6 GB RAM that enables seamless multitasking. We are extremely delighted to be associated with Sunny and everyone to participate at our launch and auction of UNIX PRO." said Jack Lee, the President at XTOUCH. "
https://www.XtouchDevice.com/
