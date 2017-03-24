DexLab Analytics Is Heading an Intensive Workshop in Collaboration with St. Stephen's College

DexLab Analytics is conducting yet another workshop on Neural Networks using Python in collaboration with St. Stephen's College, Delhi. The workshop will take place on Friday, 31st March 2017, and is a part of the Academic Conclave 2017.

The expert consultants at DexLab Analytics is conducting a workshop to impart knowledge about Neural Networks using Python, under the day themed on Artificial Intelligence, i.e. Friday, 31March 2017. The illustrious St Stephen's College, Delhi, is organising the momentous Academic Conclave 2017 and DexLab Analytics takes pride in being an integral part of such an elite college's high-profiled event.Artificial Intelligence, Neural Networks and Deep Learning, if implemented effectively and efficiently can solve countless real-world problems. The human brain is incredibly complex and is the most powerful machine for computation. Inspired by human brain workings, artificial neural networks are complex statistical models run on algorithms. They possess the ability to construct and process nonlinear relationships between inputs and outputs in parallel.Next to the US, India is gearing up to be the next big hub for data science and business analytics. Premier Indian colleges, like St. Stephen's have embraced this coming-of-age technology of data science with open arms. Recently, St. Stephen's College, one of the oldest colleges in India established in the year 1881, have joined hands with DexLab Analytics to conduct a workshop on Neural Networks using Python for their students, who are data enthusiasts. This remarkable event is going to be a part of a magnanimous event – Academic Conclave 2017, presented by St. Stephen's College.The itinerary of the Academic Conclave on Friday, 31March 2017, a day dedicated to Artificial Intelligence is as follows:2pm – 3:15 pm (Seminar Room) – Prof. Gautam Schroff will deliver a keynote speech about AI and the Future of Work, Health and Entertainment.3:30pm - 4:45pm (Seminar Room) – Prof. Manik Varma will lecture on Algorithms for Intelligent Devices.5pm – 6pm (Seminar Room) – Dr. Lovekesh Vig will discuss about Computer Vision.Today, Artificial Intelligence is a booming field. Capable AI tools, like Neural Networks using Python are implemented to solve extremely complicated problems that the present world is facing, and will be leveraged and developed further in the coming decades. In the domain of AI, DexLab Analytics have a few tailing rivals. Being a prime training institute of big data, the consultants associated are extremely proficient and adept in their field of work. They are the ones who will be conducting the interactive workshop in association with St. Stephen's.DexLab Analytics is a pioneering data analytics training institute, with headquarter in Gurgaon, Delhi and branches in Pune and Noida. Their primary aim is to capture the ongoing Megatrend of Data Science analytics training and prepare the younger generation to be data-ready and data-efficient.