TreX Gets Set to Explode into the 2017|18 Season
After a huge year hosting the 2016 ITU Cross Triathlon World Champs Australia's National Cross Triathlon Series, TreX is back and ready to explode into a new triathlon season with an even bigger and more exciting season.
• An ALL NEW event location;
• New event formats;
• The revival of the TreX Duathlon; and
• The all new Standard and Sprint course AquaBike.
This season also sees the introduction of TreX Platinum events which offer a minimum of $5,000 prize money for the Open Category. TreX Platinum events also hold extra weighting for the much sought after series championships awards which will include the best four races across the season.
Couple this with our usual Dirt Fest MultiSport Weekends and you've got one massive year of off road action coming your way!
"After having to drop some of the TreX events in 2016 due to the hosting of the ITU World Champs, it was so exciting to get back into planning the 2017/18 Season where we could bring back some of the old favourites our TreX family know and love, but even more exciting is the development of the series with a new world class event in the spectacular Port Stephens Region.
Port Stephens is one of Australia's hidden treasures and we so look forward to showcasing the spectacular coastline, terrain and natural beauty of the NSW Coast at this all new TreX event." Robyn Lazenby, In2Adventure event director told us.
TreX is Australia's National Cross Triathlon Series and has been championing this new and exciting form of triathlon for over ten years. Starting with humble beginnings in 2007, the event has continued to grow and develop and a highlight for the series was a successful bid to bring the ITU World Champs downunder in 2016, marking the first time that the ITU has awarded this prestigious event to a country in the southern hemisphere.
"The ITU World Champs was a real showcase for our sport in Australia, and 2017/18 season is the next stage in our long-term plan to develop and grow the sport of cross triathlon downunder." Simon Lazenby, in2adventure race director told us.
The new season will kick off with a 'not to be missed' one day entry special including a special series gift pack for participants who enter either the National or Queensland Series on Monday 3rd April. The event organisers In2Adventure also told us that there will also be extra special discounts of up to 23%on the already discounted early bird entry prices for all events.
The 2017|18 season will include seven key events with standard, sprint, junior, teaser, dirt kids and aquabike events at most races. Platinum events will also include a Dirt Fest weekend where participants can indulge their passion for all things off road including mountain biking and trail running for all ages and abilities. Events include:
20 Aug 2017 | Race 1: TreX Duathlon | Kurwongbah, Qld | Gold
16,17 Sept 2017 | Race 2: TreX Port Stephens| Port Stephens, NSW | Platinum
28 Oct 2017 | Race 3: TreX Redlands | Mt Cotton, Qld | Gold
25, 26 Nov 2017 | Race 4: TreX Goldfields | Bendigo, VIC | Platinum
24, 25 Feb 2018 | Race 5: TreX Snowy Mountains| Snowy Mountains, NSW | Platinum
24, 25 Mar 2018 | Race 6: TreX Back 2 Back Enduro | Kurwongbah, Qld | Gold
28, 29 April 2018 | Race 7: TreX Champs | Sunshine Coast, Qld | Platinum
"This season is going to be our most action packed to date, with new event locations and courses, some exciting news for TreX Victoria (stay tuned for more), the inclusion of the AquaBike sprint and standard courses, the new Back2Back Enduro format and prize money for all platinum events. We can't wait!" Robyn told us.
So, it seems that now's the time go get into Australia's National Off Road Series and discover all the thrills of triathlon with a touch of dirt, mud and off road action!
View More Information here: http://trextriathlon.com.au/
Fast Facts
- VIEW TREX http://trextriathlon.com.au
- VISIT IN2ADVENTURE https://in2adventure.com.au
About TreX
For ten years TreX has positioned itself as the pinnacle of the cross – or off-road - triathlon racing series in Asia-Pacific. Presented by the premier outdoor adventure event specialists In2Adventure, TreX consists of a swim, mountain bike and trail run. While each TreX event features an open category the TreX Cross Triathlon national series invites participation from all ages and skill levels. For more information visit TreX here
About In2Adventure
In2Adventure are Asia-Pacific's premier adventure event specialists, and the proud host of the 2016 ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships. With a full calendar of national events scheduled throughout Australia, including adventure races, cross triathlon, XC Mountain Bike, trail runs and corporate events, In2Adventure fully embraces all things 'off road' and 'off the beaten track' and offers a unique, individual experience for all ages and skill levels. For more information visit In2Adventure here
Photo Credit: Courtesy In2Adventure
