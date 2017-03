Ms Chu Launches Rock With Ms Chu Spin Series - NYC for Aspiring Female DJs and Music Enthusiasts

Special Guest Appearance by DJ Mell Starr and Live Art by Shauna Figueroa

Media Contact

Pristine Prestige

Contact: Shanae Sharon

323-332-9385

***@gmail.com Pristine PrestigeContact: Shanae Sharon323-332-9385

End

-- Join international DJ, Ms Chu for an incredible and inspiring experience at the. This exciting new multi-city spin series provides workshops that cover all aspects of DJing from the history of the artform to performance techniques. The spin series is geared towards aspiring female DJs and female music enthusiasts who may be interested in picking up a new hobby, networking and simply having a good time.is for fearless females who want to invest in themselves, make meaningful connections, and learn skills that will take their lives to the next level. Theis a full day workshop but the wealth of information and experiences that everyone leaves with will last a lifetime.Thewill feature a dynamic and engaging program from start to finish. Empowerment, education and entertainment are all a part of the unforgettable experience. Attendees can expect hands-on instruction and an amazing line-up of speakers representing movers and shakers from the world music.The next workshop will be held at the John Ricard Studio located 580 8Avenue, 21Floor, New York, NY 10018 on April, 15, 2017. We will rock the house with special guest, DJ Mell Starr who has toured with famed artists such as: Usher ( https://en.wikipedia.org/ wiki/Usher_(entertainer) ), Ludacris ( https://en.wikipedia.org/ wiki/Ludacris ), Busta Rhymes (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Busta_Rhymes), Jay-Z (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jay-Z), Pharrell (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pharrell), Wale (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wale_(rapper)), Mario (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mario_(entertainer)), N.E.R.D (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/N.E.R.D), Jadakiss (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jadakiss), Rihanna (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rihanna)and Kanye West (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kanye_West). Live art will be created by esteemed visual artist, Shauna Figueroa.Women interested in attending may visit www.IamMsChu.com to book the. Thelaunch will be sponsored in part by event partner, Rock and Soul. Event participants will receive exclusive offers from Rock and Soul.###ABOUT MS CHUMs Chu is an International DJ, event host, motivational speaker and seminar leader. Hailing from Queens, NY, her edgy, city girl aura is perfectly balanced by her infectious enthusiasm for music. Her diverse style and vast music knowledge has propelled her into one of New York's most well-known and respected female DJ's. She considers herself a "mixologist."Her love for music of all genres and eras fuels her ability to seamlessly blend elements of soul, R&B, pop, dance, hip-hop, rock and house to create a unique sound that excites her listeners. Her musical selection is soulful, her transitions are seamless and her musical catalog spans from Depeche Mode to Bobby Day and all genres in between. Ms Chu is The Ultimate Chameleon – DJ, MBA, AKA, Entrepreneur and the LIFE OF THE PARTY! Her calling is to SPIN, TRAIN and INSPIRE.She's the choice for major brands and fashion events because of her elegant yet modern aura, versatility and energy. Past clients include: Barclays Center – The Vault, US Open, Tesla, Saks Fifth Avenue, H&M, Forever 21, LOFT, Anne Taylor, Lucky Brand, Bloomingdales, Victoria's Secret, New York Sports Club, Macy's, Guess, National Black MBA Association, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Pottery Barn Teen, Cosmopolitan Magazine.For more information about the Rock With Ms Chu Spin Series, visit www.IamMsChu.com.