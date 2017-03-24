 
Industry News





Australia's most innovative HR teams revealed

30 HR teams named in a list of the industry's most innovative
 
ST LEONARDS, Australia - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Human Resources Director magazine has released its second annual Innovative HR Teams report, recognizing those who are leading the way in the industry with their cutting-edge practices.

This year's list includes a diverse set of HR teams from various industries such as Construction and Engineering, Banking & Finance, Technology and Education. HRD also shines the spotlight on some of the best strategies and business models implemented by these HR teams that pushed for innovation and creativity within their respective institutions.

"This report shines the spotlight on a variety of innovative practices in different areas such as Construction, Talent management and Education," said Iain Hopkins, HRD editor. "Their success highlighted the opportunity for HR to drive enterprise-wide innovation capability within Australian businesses."

To know more about Australia's most innovative HR teams, see Human Resources Director issue 15.03, out now. The list is also available online at http://www.hcamag.com/rankings/innovative-hr-teams-2017/

Human Resources Director is the only magazine written for and targeted purely at the most senior HR professionals (CHRO's and HR Directors) and top corporate decision-makers. HRD concentrates on the real issues and challenges facing the HR professional and the Industry, with in-depth features and analysis of what really matters with content featuring high level case studies, international and local profiles, interviews with HRDs and industry leaders from around the globe as-well-as leading news makers in the field.

Business, Awards, Innovation
Human resources
St Leonards - New South Wales - Australia
Awards
