Australia's most innovative HR teams revealed
30 HR teams named in a list of the industry's most innovative
This year's list includes a diverse set of HR teams from various industries such as Construction and Engineering, Banking & Finance, Technology and Education. HRD also shines the spotlight on some of the best strategies and business models implemented by these HR teams that pushed for innovation and creativity within their respective institutions.
"This report shines the spotlight on a variety of innovative practices in different areas such as Construction, Talent management and Education," said Iain Hopkins, HRD editor. "Their success highlighted the opportunity for HR to drive enterprise-wide innovation capability within Australian businesses."
To know more about Australia's most innovative HR teams, see Human Resources Director issue 15.03, out now. The list is also available online at http://www.hcamag.com/
