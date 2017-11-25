News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Canada's leading risk managers revealed in annual report
24 Individuals named among the country's leading risk professionals
"When it comes to protecting major corporations from threats of all shapes and sizes, there is no doubt that these individuals are the best in the field," said Heather Turner, IBC journalist. "With their knowledge and unique strategies, these risk professionals are on top of their game—redefining the way risks and exposures are handled."
The latest report features professionals from various businesses, representing corporations from municipalities and universities to retail giants and major financial centers—all of which have committed themselves to protecting Canada's corporate interests.
To get to know Canada's risk experts, see issue 5.06 of Insurance Business Canada, out now, or view wcj the list online at http://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/
###
Insurance Business is Canada's leading independent business magazine and website for insurance brokers and advice professionals. A key business resource, Insurance Business provides daily breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and in-depth analysis affecting the industry. Insurance Business is part of a global suite of insurance publications from independent media company Key Media International (www.keymedia.com).
Contact
Katrina Ricarte
katrina.ricarte@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse