Canada's leading risk managers revealed in annual report

24 Individuals named among the country's leading risk professionals
 
TORONTO - Nov. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Insurance Business Canada has released its 2017 Leading Risk Managers report, highlighting 24 individuals who are at the forefront of managing Canada's growing risks.

"When it comes to protecting major corporations from threats of all shapes and sizes, there is no doubt that these individuals are the best in the field," said Heather Turner, IBC journalist. "With their knowledge and unique strategies, these risk professionals are on top of their game—redefining the way risks and exposures are handled."

The latest report features professionals from various businesses, representing corporations from municipalities and universities to retail giants and major financial centers—all of which have committed themselves to protecting Canada's corporate interests.

To get to know Canada's risk experts, see issue 5.06 of Insurance Business Canada, out now, or view wcj the list online at http://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/ca/rankings/leading-risk-managers-2017/

###

Insurance Business is Canada's leading independent business magazine and website for insurance brokers and advice professionals. A key business resource, Insurance Business provides daily breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and in-depth analysis affecting the industry. Insurance Business is part of a global suite of insurance publications from independent media company Key Media International (www.keymedia.com).

Contact
Katrina Ricarte
katrina.ricarte@keymedia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@keymedia.com Email Verified
Tags:Business, Awards, Risk Management
Industry:Insurance
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Awards
