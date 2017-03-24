Pro Pharma Launches Newest Version of JCode Calculator™

Pro Pharma Launches JCode Calculator™ 3.0 – a Standardized Injectable Fee Schedule to assist with management of claims payment of injectables, vaccines, immunizations, cancer therapeutic agents, and enteral feedings.

--Pro Pharma Pharmaceutical Consultants, Inc., experts in Healthcare Consulting and Analytics, announced the official launch of JCode Calculator™ 3.0. The company, which prides itself on innovation and excellence, has released the latest update to their web-based tool. This update not only greatly expanded the database, but also added several new and valuable features, some of which are noted below:- New and improved Intuitive Layout- Newly added JCode Unit Pricing Calculator for ease of calculations- Newly added real-time Manufacturer NDC Unit Pricing Calculator- NDC Package Price Minimum, Average, Median, and Maximum- JCode Unit Price Minimum, Average, Median, and Maximum- Genomic Testing- Rebatable Drug InformationPro Pharma's JCode Calculator™ bases all injectable reimbursement on the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS), defined units, priced utilizing a spectrum of pricing metrics and can be customized for drug category discounts or multiple discounts based on drug type or specialty."We are thrilled to be able to provide these enhancements to JCode Calculator™,"says owner and CEO of Pro Pharma, Carol Stern. "Our development team took the best parts of JCode Calculator™ 2.0, and with our customer's needs in mind, expanded the tool to truly be an indispensable resource for those in claims payment, quality, management and billing."- Brand/Generic Indicator- Part B & D Indicator Flags- Check if ICD-10 Approved for Drug- Check for FDA Approved Dosing- Easy Web-Based Searching- Purchase by Day/Week/Month/QuarterPro Pharma has been providing quality service and products to the pharmaceutical and medical industry since 1986. The company revealed that since its beta-testing Pro Pharma's JCode Calculator™ 3.0 has received praise for its expansive content. "Although this version of JCode Calculator™ has more content, more features and is more user friendly", states President of Pro Pharma, Craig Stern, "we strive to continually improve the end-user experience, with updates and additions."Pro Pharma is a multi-service, woman owned, privately held consulting firm offering a vast portfolio of services to public and private entities including self-insured employers, Taft Hartley Trusts and unions, public employers, for-profit hospitals and integrated health networks, health care insurance companies, worker's compensation insurers, small-to-medium sized HMO's, and physician groups.As a primary service to plan sponsors for achieving below trend results, Pro Pharma provides an integrated program of administrative process improvements, clinical quality oversight, and provider/member education.Pro Pharma's Consulting services are grounded in the use of data and the communication of that information to define benefit trends, drivers and other analytical indicators. Pro Pharma markets Biotech Modeling™, Invoice Screening™, Quality Management Program™, and Treatment Calendar™. The Company directly markets its products in the U.S. and collaborates with partners to reach international markets.For more information about PRO PHARMA, please visit www.propharmaconsultants.com.