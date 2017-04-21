 
Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221


Medical Device Leaders Debate on the Future of Combination Products at PFS San Diego Summit

Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast: SMi Groups last 2017 instalment in the industry renowned PFS global event series to host panel discussions led by Allergan, MedImmune, Ferring, Eli Lilly, Regeneron and Worrell
 
 
SAN DIEGO - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group will welcome the expertise of their growing Pre-Filled Syringes community this June as they invite attendees to share their thoughts at the 2nd annual North American West Coast summit on Pre-Filled Syringes, set to take place on June 5th and 6th in San Diego, California.

Entitled "Combination Products - Challenges and Opportunities", the first interactive panel debate will take place at the end of day one and will be led by Allergan, MedImmune, Ferring and Eli Lilly. Highlights will include talks surrounding patient centricity, manufacturing guidelines and hurdles in obtaining regulatory approval for pre-filled syringes and pens in human factor studies.

The second debate will take place at the end of day two and will be led by Regeneron and Worrell. With a focus on "The Future of Parenteral Drug Delivery," attendees will address challenges of high volume injectable's from a commercial, user and technological point of view. Progressive insight will also be given on the next generation of PFS products including connected devices, wearable injectors and hand held auto injectors.

Some of those confirmed to attend include: Aerpio Therapeutics | Allergan | Amgen | BMS | Catalent Pharma Solutions | Eli Lilly | Fresenius Kabi USA | Genentech | Insulet Corporation | Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. | ISPG, Inc. | MedImmune | Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America Inc | Nemera | Nipro Europe NV | Novo Nordisk A/S | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc | Roche Diagnostics  | Smithers Rapra | Smiths Medical | Sterilzation Validation & Consulting | Terumo Europe | West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. | Worrell | Xeris Pharmaceuticals | Zeon Chemicals L.P.

Further details including a detailed conference agenda and speaker line-up are available at http://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/northamerica/...

Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast takes place on June 5th and 6th 2017 at the Hyatt Regency, San Diego, CA

Contact Information:

For all media inquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
