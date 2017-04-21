News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Medical Device Leaders Debate on the Future of Combination Products at PFS San Diego Summit
Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast: SMi Groups last 2017 instalment in the industry renowned PFS global event series to host panel discussions led by Allergan, MedImmune, Ferring, Eli Lilly, Regeneron and Worrell
Entitled "Combination Products - Challenges and Opportunities"
The second debate will take place at the end of day two and will be led by Regeneron and Worrell. With a focus on "The Future of Parenteral Drug Delivery," attendees will address challenges of high volume injectable's from a commercial, user and technological point of view. Progressive insight will also be given on the next generation of PFS products including connected devices, wearable injectors and hand held auto injectors.
Some of those confirmed to attend include: Aerpio Therapeutics | Allergan | Amgen | BMS | Catalent Pharma Solutions | Eli Lilly | Fresenius Kabi USA | Genentech | Insulet Corporation | Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. | ISPG, Inc. | MedImmune | Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America Inc | Nemera | Nipro Europe NV | Novo Nordisk A/S | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc | Roche Diagnostics | Smithers Rapra | Smiths Medical | Sterilzation Validation & Consulting | Terumo Europe | West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. | Worrell | Xeris Pharmaceuticals | Zeon Chemicals L.P.
Further details including a detailed conference agenda and speaker line-up are available at http://www.smi-
Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast takes place on June 5th and 6th 2017 at the Hyatt Regency, San Diego, CA
---end---
Contact Information:
For all media inquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Disclaimer Report Abuse