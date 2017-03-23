Update: TFL extend the date for the English Language certificates requirement

Contact

-- Update: TFL have extended the time available for applicants to meet their English Language requirements to 30 September 2017. Whilst this is fantastic news for everyone, it does not mean that drivers can now relax. The B1 test has proven to be very difficult for most private hire drivers. The test includes reading, writing, speaking and listening. Take it from the professionals, NOW is the best time to start preparing. We can prepare your drivers to meet the requirements and help them pass the B1 English test. Intelligent Training Academy has been at the forefront of the ESOL market for many years now. At Intelligent Training Academy, we can guide candidates towards passing their English exams. Our courses are specifically designed to prepare students as quick as possible and maximise their chances of passing. Reasons to book with us:  Short intensive courses for quick learners  Long term courses available for beginners  Highly experienced teachers  Exams acceptable by Transport for London (TFL)  Complete the reading, writing, speaking and listening in one day  Free sample papers and exam videos when you register for the exam Call us now to book a course or find out more! Intelligent Training Academy Limited 208A High Road, Leytonstone, London E11 3HU Call us on 02082790719 / 07507488378