New platform will compete Odoo in business software for SMEs

 
 
VARNA, Bulgaria - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- A complete management software system, covering a range of business applications — software vendor Composity has embellished with advanced technology and functional improvements that offer the small and mid-size organizations affordable ERP alternative. The company aims to compete the current leader in cloud business management - Odoo.

In a sign of a market, largely focused on bigger companies, Composity has launched a new business management platform that enables smaller companies to have the features found in enterprise solutions. The software gives businesses an integrated view, scales and adapts easily to meet the evolving business needs.

The system equips users with more organized and automated way of carrying out their various duties, actively managing customers, sales, operations and financial performance. Composity also improves productivity by unlocking previously unnoticed new growth opportunities. It now provides managers the total visibility on team's performance in real-time, by combining business transactions and analytics. (Learn more at https://composity.com/)

"Smaller companies have often shied away from investing in technology, believing it will cost them a long time and lots of money," said Martin Panayotov, the chief executive of Composity. "We think the pay-per-user pricing module is failing. We want to evoke a change in the status quo by serving revolutionary pricing models. It's all part of our mission to make it easy for SMEs to have affordable and functional business software as the big companies. "

In recent decades, technology has been constantly shaping the economy and business environment. It has altered the requirements for building and managing a successful business. In the last 15 years, 52% of Fortune 500 companies have disappeared. And in many cases, the main reason is that management clung desperately to the status quo. But, finding a business solution that can keep up with all these changes, presents a big challenge.

By unifying CRM and ERP features within the Composity platform and enforcing new agile plans, businesses have lower costs and greater efficiency. Composity emerges as a viable ERP software, bringing intelligence, centralisation of data and ease-of-use.

Please visit https://composity.com/ for more information and news.

