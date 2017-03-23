Disability Cases Platform for Technological Advancements in Hearing Aid Industry - Ken Research

End

-- Ken Research has recently announced latest publication titled; "Global Hearing Aid Industry Situation and Prospects Research Report 2017" which aims at provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the global hearing aid industry. It describes Global Hearing Aid Industry's growth prospects by segment and category and outlines a comprehensive overview of the global and local demographics. It further provides the detailed competitive setting, distribution channels and regulatory policies in global hearing aid industry.Hearing aid industry deals with the designing, manufacturing and production of the product for the people that are suffering from the hearing impairments. This industry caters to the need of people suffering from partial deafness, distortion in hearing and one eared deafness through the hearing devices for the same. The amount of benefit a hearing aid delivers depends in large part on the quality of its fitting. Devices similar to hearing aids include the hearing aid, and cochlear implant. There are various types of hearing devices such as Body worn aids, behind the ear aids, in the ear aids, Invisible in canal hearing aids, extended wear hearing aids and Open-fit devices.The global hearing aids market was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2015 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2024. Usage of earphones and headphones for a longer period of time is one of the reasons which reduce the hearing power. Thus, the global hearing aid industry is on the verge of catering to more people that would be suffering from the hearing problem. The other reasons for increased hearing disability is due to the genetic factors as the offspring of people who are surrounded y the noise environment might also carry the same genes and the rest are the people whose hearing ability get decreased due to the growing age.The major challenge that these companies would be facing is the humanizing of their products because of the increased social stigma most of the consumers need their hearing devices to be small and handy so that it appears as a part of them only so as to reduce the social awkwardness.Key PlayersThe key players in the global hearing aid industry are Starkey, William Demant, Sonov, Siemens, GN Resound, Widex, Hansaton.ConclusionTherefore the growth in global hearing aid industry is due to the increased noise pollution due to increased number of cars and heightened growth of industrial and domestic construction. The other reasons are the increased use of headphones, genetic factors and thee natural hearing loss in some people due to increased age. The challenge of the global industry is to more humanize their product according to the demand and expectations of the population.Key topics covered in reportGlobal Hearing Aid Industry ResearchHearing Aid Market ResearchHearing Aid Market Future OutlookGlobal Hearing Aid Industry CompetitionGlobal Hearing Aid Demand TrendsNorth America Hearing Aid Market RevenueEurope Hearing Aid Market SizeChina Hearing Aid Industry ResearchJapan Hearing Aid Market Research