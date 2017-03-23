 
UpsideLMS' New Release (v 7.5) Features Compliance Training and CPD

UpsideLMS' latest release, v7.5, offers a win-win situation for Learners and Administrators with its Compliance Training and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) modules.
 
 
PUNE, India - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The latest version of the Best Value SaaS LMS, UpsideLMS, with new features of Compliance Training and Continuing Professional Development (CPD), is out today. UpsideLMS version 7.5 is aligned to the needs of the Learners and LMS Administrators both as it helps the former stay compliant and competent, while enabling the latter to manage Compliance and CPD easily.

Below is a quick overview of the key features in this release:

·         Compliance Training: UpsideLMS' Compliance module enables Admins to manage the Compliance Training programs easily. To the employees, it gives instant access to training materials (on any device of their choice!) and receive training regularly on their compliance responsibilities so as to play an active role in creating and maintaining a productive, ethical, and respectful workplace.

·         Continuing Professional Development (CPD): UpsideLMS' point-based CPD module enables Admins to manage the professional development of their employees through a single platform easily! CPD points for various learning elements like Courses, Assessments, Assignments, Reference Materials and Videos, can be added by the Admin, which are awarded to the Learners on 'first' successful completion of a learning element within a curriculum.

Both of the above modules are configurable at the Site Manager level lending organizations a much needed flexibility in enabling or disabling them as per their requirement.

This release also brings in enhancements to the User Interface (UI) as below:

·         On the Learner side, the dashboard now shows a graphical representation, with direct links to respective individual pages, of the Compliance Status, CPD points and Overall Learning Progress of the learner.

·         Clearly highlighted timer and action button for "Save & Continue" and a drop down to select a specific action – "Save & Close" OR "Submit Assessment", aids the learners to navigate between the questions and sections in the Assessments easily.

·         On the Admin side, a Quick Menu is provided for easy navigation to the specific sections like Profile, Portal Settings, Branding, Learner mode, etc.

·         Admins can also manage the portal branding by choosing from a wide range of layout options, font, look and feel of the navigation bars and icons, set colors from a large color palette and also upload a personalized banner as the header background for their portal.

"UpsideLMS' latest release is an answer for companies looking at an efficient and easy way to ensure that their employees are compliant and professionally competent at all times, in line with the evolving practices and requirements, as mandated by regulations and the government.", Amit Gautam, Director - UpsideLMS and Co-founder - Upside Learning, said of the release.

To check out the new features in UpsideLMS, start your 14-day Free Trial now (https://www.upsidelms.com/free-trial/?src=pr).
