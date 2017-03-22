 
March 2017





National Leader in Information Technology joins Ariento Advisory Board

 
LOS ANGELES - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Ariento, a company that specializes in cybersecurity and IT solutions for small businesses has recently added Dr. Stan Stahl to its advisory board.

A pioneer in the field of information technology, Stahl has been helping the public and private sectors to understand the world of cyber and the concept of information security for over three decades. He has served on the White House Task Force under the Reagan administration, COO of an online management education and training company and as a strategic management consultant for business performance. Stahl is also the founder of Secure the Village, member of Governor Brown's California Cybersecurity Task Force and board member for CyberCalifornia.

"Our job is to limit risk for our clients," said Chris Rose, Founder and Managing Partner of Ariento. "But just like we tell our clients, nothing is 100%, and no one solution can manage or defend against every threat. That's why we're working to partner with some of the brightest and most experienced leaders such as Dr. Stahl, because in order to truly limit risk, it's going to not only take experience, but also cohesion and communication."

Ariento is a service-disabled military veteran owned company with over 30 years of experience in cybersecurity and information technology (IT) services. Whether it has been with the Department of Defense, Marine Corps, or National Guard, their team has provided answers to the growing threat of cyber-attacks and data breaches on behalf of their nation, its businesses and organizations as well as individuals.

To learn more about Ariento, visit: www.Ariento.com

