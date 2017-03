CareforAir Green Apple - Warm Weather gets Apple Trees Budding

CareforAir Green Apple Essence 200ml

-- Apple trees are starting to bloom all across the country. It's a bountiful season once again and CareforAir is celebrating the Spring season with its very own CareforAir Green Apple Essence.As the company's customers would know, CareforAir's essences are formulated from the smell of natural fragrances such as lavender, peppermint and sandalwood to name a few. And since the apple trees are blooming once again this time of the year, the company has an essence just for this kind of season.CareforAir Green Apple Essence is an essence made from natural Green Apple Oil and has been formulated to be a water-based air purifier essence. The company has been selling the Green Apple Essence for a few years now and it has been slowly growing in ranks as one of the company's top sellers."It's a joy to smell apples when you wake up. It's a pleasant smell that gives energy and positivity to face the day with a smile." said Heather, the owner.The CareforAir Green Apple Essence is described as having a citrus yet sweet and refreshing smell just like the real green apples. Because the essence is made from the fruit's oil, most aromatherapeutic properties of the fruit can be also be gained from smelling the fragrant air purifier essence which is refreshing and energising.The CareforAir Green Apple Essence is available for everyone interest by following the link: https://www.amazon.co.uk/ dp/B005Z0F3E8 For those interested in the CareforAir Rainbow Breezer sold by the company, check out the link here: bit.ly/CFARainbowBreezer