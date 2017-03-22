Loway announces the WombatDialer Certification Training Program

Loway Switzerland, leading provider of solutions for Asterisk PBX call-centers, is glad to announce the WombatDialer Training Course service.

-- Learn the essentials of WombatDialer predictive dialer with Loway new training courses. Certification is included and the course is available in English or Spanish language.The WombatDialer training is designed to guide attendees through creation of unlimited calling number campaigns with focus on practical knowledge for fully automated telecasting, reverse IVRs and classic, agent-based, outbound campaigns.Lots of helpful information and examples are included, together with references to online resources, including socials and video channels, for additional information and further learning.The Training is an online course of 15 chapters for approximately 4 hours of contents, plus a question-answer section at the end.This is an entry-level course, with no prerequisites to attend. Custom training for specific needs can be requested to Loway.Some of the topics covered include:- WombatDialer full features overview- Administrative functionalities- Operational functionalities- Reporting functionalities- API functionalitiesAnd much more.For detailed information follow the link below:Become a WombatDialer certified expert with this new service for call-center professionals.About LowaySince 2004, Loway develops complete, reliable and customizable call center software solutions for the Asterisk PBX.Their distinguished QueueMetrics set up modern standards in performance measurement and reporting for call centers based on Asterisk technology. WombatDialer is a flexible, easy to use outbound dialing platform and a perfect complement to QueueMetrics.