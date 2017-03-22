 
SPACE JUNK Director Goes For Fast, Snappy, Funny

 
 
Luke Gomez
Luke Gomez
 
GLENDALE, Ariz. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- "After reading Space Junk," said Luke Gomez, "I thought. 'This is just like Home Improvement but with Aliens!' I decided I would focus on grunt noises and light hearted smirks to the audience. I wish that last sentence was true, but I think if I did that Cody would set my car on fire. Actually, this type of script is a very natural fit for my tastes. Right at the beginning of the rehearsal process I had three simple rules to the actors 'We keep things fast, keep it snappy, and keep it funny.' I like to focus and tinker on jokes and moments and get the to be as sharp and funny as they can be but I want the actors to find as much stuff as they can on their own readings of the script. So a show like this -- character-focused and relies heavily on language for momentum all the way through – Space Junkallowed both of those  sensibilities to play out."

Gomez is a Phoenix-based theatre artist. Much of his work has been with Brelby, with whom he has been working since it's founding. Now in progress with its 9th season, Luke has performed, directed and designed some 30 shows with the company. He is also a playwright and has had seven plays produced in Phoenix. In between, Luke also works frequently across the Phoenix area as an actor and theater instructor.

The long association Gomez has with the company and its artists gives him unique perspective. "From what I remember from Cody (or I made this up) this was originally his spec script for a one-night television crossover event for the shows NCIS: New Orleans and Fuller House," he explained.

"Our main character, Luke (whom I'm assuming is not based off me or I'm gonna have to set Cody's car on fire)," Gomez laughed, "is trying to get to dinner to reconnect with his ex-girlfriend. This is such a fundamentally terrible idea that the vast expanse of space and heaven itself intervenes and sends a metal chunk of debris crashing through Luke's apartment. It gets weirder as his ex-best friend, his next door neighbor and two FBI Agents who aren't Scully and Mulder enter in and try to figure out first what's the deal with this "space junk" and also why Luke makes such terrible life choices."

Gomez asked, "Are you a fan of comedy? Do you like ridiculous characters and sharp dialogue? Do you like shows that just go absolutely insane but also bring it back to a very real and human place? Do you like non-stop science fiction jokes and debates about pizza? Did you totally biff your NCAA bracket choices this year and have no desire to keep up with March Madness now?" He insisted, "If so, Space Junk is the show for you."

Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.

Space Junk plays April 7-8, 14-15, 21-22 at 7:30pm and April 9, 15 at 2pm. Tickets are available by visiting the official web sit e at brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $15 per performance. Admission to Space Junk is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription: brelby.com/showgo. The Brelby Playhouse is located at 7154 N 58th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301.

Contact
Cassandra Symonds
***@universalaccessproductions.org
End
