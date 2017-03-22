News By Tag
IT outsourcing company Lantec selects Promapp's cloud-based process management software
- Adoption of new technology to enhance service levels by establishing core processes and support for bespoke variants
According to Lantec's CEO, Howard Bootle, the company expects to see a range of key benefits from investing in Promapp's process mapping software including greater clarity of procedures across the business, reduced training overheads, lower costs due to rationalisation of processes and significant enhancements to the overall quality of services delivered to customers.
Need to meet extremely complex and unique customer demands
He commented, "Due to the fast growth of our business it has become increasingly difficult to keep up with the volume of processes we are managing. We often need to meet extremely complex and unique demands from our customers, so being able to streamline and modify processes is critical and provides full accountability across the organisation.
We reviewed a number of process mapping solutions that could help with this challenge, but eventually selected Promapp. What struck me about Promapp was its simplicity and it did exactly what we wanted it to do. We wanted everyone to be able to use it, so it needed to be intuitive. With Promapp we can create a backbone of strength and stability from a blueprint of core standard processes, and with its PVM (Process Variant Management Module) we can then create bespoke processes to meet exact customer needs."
An example of a bespoke process for Lantec might include the way in which a job upload is processed or in the provision of IT services, what particular technology needs to be installed on a particular terminal.
"We can clearly demonstrate the value we provide"
In the past Lantec's project managers have used tools such as Visio and Excel to record processes, but these were not easy to access or use by all staff. However with Promapp, no extensive technical knowledge is required and both process owners and users have been hands-down impressed according to Lantec.
Howard Bootle adds, "We will also be actively using Promapp as a tool to show customers exactly what is involved in the different services we deliver so we can clearly demonstrate the value we provide. With Promapp we have a system that allows us to introduce a cultural change and a new way of operating that will gradually eliminate any type of process failure in our business."
Within 3 weeks of implementing the software the company has already mapped 204 processes.
Key benefits of deploying Promapp
Some of the key benefits that Lantec expects to realise from deploying Promapp include:
· Consistent processes will enhance quality and reliability of service delivery for customers
· Reduced training costs as all processes are already documented and easy to follow
· Establishing core processes reduces the number of business processes, resulting in higher efficiencies and lower costs
· Ensures clarity across the business, so there is no confusion over who is responsible for what processes
· Differentiation from competitors as Lantec can demonstrate value and quality to customers
· Process Variant Management module enables easy customisation of processes for individual projects
· Retention of expert knowledge and intellectual property within the company as this is now fully documented rather than residing in someone's head
· Better understanding of time management
For more information about the Promapp Process Variant Management Module or other Promapp products, visit www.promapp.com.
About Lantec
Lantec was established in 1998 and has since grown to a turnover of £14million. The company's technical knowledge – coupled with project management expertise – enables its outsourced IT and estate management services to be tailored to meet the specific needs of organisations, whatever their underlying business model.
With UK offices and warehouse facilities in London Luton and operating warehousing active across other European locations, Lantec is able to offer a unique range of outsourced services that deliver cost effective yet flexible solutions.
As a company, Lantec focus on developing partnerships founded on mutual benefit. It is this approach – and everything that contributes to it – that sets Lantec apart. The company is committed to a growth strategy that spans the world, but never loses sight of what it takes to turn a vision into reality.
Central to this future roadmap is its status as a privately-owned enterprise – the company believes that shaping its own destiny is integral to the innovative way of working valued by its growing customer base. Key industries that Lantec serves include manufacturing, banking and the retail sector.
About Promapp
Established in 2002, Promapp Solutions Limited works with hundreds of organisations worldwide to foster a thriving business improvement and process management culture.
Promapp's cloud-based business process management (BPM) software makes it easy to create, navigate, share, and change business processes, enabling continuous improvement, quality assurance, risk management and business continuity. Providing an intuitive online process mapping tool, a cloud-based process repository, and a comprehensive process improvement toolset, Promapp's proprietary software supports the development of smarter and safer ways to work, while encouraging sharing of information by operational teams rather than limiting it to process analysts and technical specialists.
Promapp's wide range of public and private sector customers includes: Toyota, McDonald's, Coca-Cola Amatil, TeliaSonera, Ricoh, Air New Zealand, Konica Minolta, Audi Australia, Fuji Xerox and the Department of Justice, Victoria.
The company is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, with offices in UK (London), USA (San Francisco, CA) and Australia (Sydney and Melbourne). www.promapp.com
