Asset management consultancy, MJ Hudson, selects Promapp
- Cloud-based process management solution will support business growth and compliance
Bobby Console-Verma, Managing Director of MJ Hudson Fund Management Solutions commented, "Complex and detailed processes are a fundamental part of our day to day business, from approval of investment decisions through to interacting with regulators such as the FCA. As we continue to grow, we wanted to find a more efficient way to track and manage these procedures on behalf of multiple clients and simultaneously minimise exposure to operational risk."
He continued, "Using Promapp's cloud-based centralised system allows us to quickly set-up, visualise and track both standard and variant processes easily. Promapp allows us to develop and implement better ways of working, for us and for our clients. Promapp will allow us to be more efficient, saving our clients money, whilst also ensuring full compliance and accountability."
Key benefits MJ Hudson expects from deploying Promapp
As a result of using Promapp process mapping software, MJ Hudson anticipates the following benefits:
· - Accelerate on-boarding of new clients
· - Improve efficiency of current operations
· - Embed compliance requirements into business processes
· - Minimise operational risk
· - Establish standard and variant processes
· - Track allocation of responsibilities amongst the team
· - Improve the client experience
For more information about the Promapp Process Variant Management Module or other Promapp products, visit www.promapp.com.
ABOUT MJ HUDSON
MJ Hudson, the asset management consultancy, provides expertise and infrastructure support to fund managers, investors and other specialists in the asset management industries. The firm's services include law, fund management solutions, international fiduciary, investment advisory, and IR & Marketing.
This comprehensive range of capabilities, coupled with MJ Hudson's ability to draw on many industry perspectives, allows the firm to build project teams that are extremely effective at helping clients achieve multiple goals. From its offices across Europe's major asset management centres, MJ Hudson's team of 125 professionals works for clients managing and advising more than £700bn of assets. The firm has expertise in all traditional and alternative asset classes, including equities and bonds, private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, real estate, infrastructure, energy, and credit.
ABOUT MJ HUDSON'S Fund Management Solutions
MJ Hudson's fund management experts work with fund managers and regulated advisers in financial services, providing tailored advice and award-winning services to enable them to launch and grow more quickly. As well as a full AIFM service, MJ Hudson provides Appointed Representative services and assistance with middle and back office operations. In combination with other service lines within MJ Hudson, the Fund Management Solutions team can also provide integrated legal, fiduciary, regulatory and marketing services.
For more information about MJ Hudson's services, visit www.mjhudson.com
About Promapp
Established in 2002, Promapp Solutions Limited works with hundreds of organisations worldwide to foster a thriving business improvement and process management culture.
Promapp's cloud-based business process management (BPM) software makes it easy to create, navigate, share, and change business processes, enabling quality assurance, risk management, and business continuity. Providing an intuitive online process mapping tool, a cloud-based process repository, and a comprehensive process improvement toolset, Promapp's proprietary software supports the development of smarter and safer ways to work, while encouraging sharing of information by operational teams rather than limiting it to process analysts and technical specialists.
Promapp's wide range of public and private sector customers includes: Toyota, McDonald's, Coca-Cola Amatil, Lantec, TeliaSonera, Ricoh Australia, Konica Minolta, Fuji Xerox, Air New Zealand, Audi Australia and the Department of Justice, Victoria.
The company is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, with offices in UK (London), USA (San Francisco, CA) and Australia (Sydney and Melbourne). www.promapp.com
Press Contact: Jane Moores, TTA Communications Tel: 01225 580214
jane.moores@
Media Contact
Promapp
jane.moores@
