Having Blood Circulation Problems?

Vein Institute of Utah Veins Explains Why Eating Certain Foods Can Improve Blood Circulation!
 
SANDY, Utah - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- From digestion to heart health, blood flow affects the whole body. The bodies temperature and PH also depends on overall good circulation.

Varicose veins occur when veins are weakened and cannot return blood to the heart to obtain the necessary oxygenated blood and get it back to the legs. The Vein Institute of Utah offers minimally invasive procedures to help you gain your confidence back, they are also strong supporters of Varicose Vein Prevention.

One way of preventing varicose veins is to improve your diet.  The seven foods below can improve blood circulation:

• Dark Chocolate: Packed with flavonoids. This compound is found in plant - based foods that equate to an anti-oxidant. Studies have also been shown to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and obesity. Dark Chocolate also improves blood vessel health, blood pressure and high cholesterol.

• Whole Grains: True unprocessed grains can help in your cardiovascular system. Whole grains also have anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

• Pumpkin Seeds: Pumpkin seeds help the blood from becoming sticky. It is known for it's fiber, minerals and protein. They help lower cholesterol.

• Garlic:This helps prevent high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

• Salmon: This fish improves circulation by opening arteries , it destroys plaque in vessels.

• Oranges: A flavanoid under the peel of the orange lowers high blood pressure.

• Green Tea: Tea prevents heart attacks by improving the health of your blood vessels.

Visit Dr. Hadjbian at 909 East 9400 South, Suite C in Sandy, Utah 84094 or http://utahveins.com/ .

Call (801) 748-0580 Today to book your appointment!

