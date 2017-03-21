News By Tag
hobsons|choice Celebrates 40 Years
As the UK's longest standing independent retailer of bulthaup kitchens, hobsons|choice is home to one of the most experienced and knowledgeable design and installation teams in the country.
Whilst hobsons|choice continues to grow, the qualities that define it remain unchanged: a design led company with a focus on outstanding craftsmanship, intelligent design, contemporary functionality and the highest quality materials. At the heart of hobsons|choice is its commitment to exceed client expectations and excel in its project delivery and service levels.
To celebrate this 40th Anniversary, hobsons|choice have carried out a complete refurbishment of their flagship showroom in Swindon. The expansive 5000sqft showroom is home to the very latest in contemporary bulthaup kitchens, luxury bathrooms, Rimadesio sliding doors and dressing room furniture. Accompanying appliance brands, featured within the kitchens, include Gaggenau, Miele, Bora, Quooker and Siemens.
Richard Carter, Owner and Managing Director of hobsons|choice, said, "This year marks the 40th Anniversary of hobsons|choice. Since 1977 we have been designing and installing beautiful kitchens, bathrooms and interiors in homes across the South of England. The Swindon showroom is the established home of the company and the refurbishment of the space, as we turn 40, is well timed.
We wanted the showrooms to look exquisite, and showcase the very best in design and build quality, as well as being friendly and relaxing. Undertaking a project within your home is supposed to be enjoyable! We love it and want anyone who takes the time to visit one of our showrooms to feel completely at ease and welcome in our home. Our ambition is for every guest to leave the showroom happy and inspired.
I would encourage anyone looking for inspiration for their new project to come and see the showroom for themselves. A lovely cup of coffee awaits, along with an incredibly experienced and passionate team of designers, who look forward to new welcoming visitors and showing them around."
In the coming months, the Company will be hosting events at each showroom, Bath, Swindon and Winchester, to celebrate the 40th Anniversary year. For further details visit the hobsons|choice website, http://www.hobsonschoice.uk.com or social media pages.
