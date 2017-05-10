hobsons|choice Celebrate their 40th Anniversary in Style

The newly renovated hobsons|choice Swindon showroom hosts over 220 invited guests for an evening of 'Kitchens, Cooking, Cars and Cocktails' supporting the Alzheimer's Society charity.

-- The hobsons|choice Swindon showroom hosted the biggest party in the company's history to mark their 40Anniversary in style. Over 220 invited guests attended the newly renovated flagship kitchen, bathroom and interiors showroom to celebrate. Guests were entertained by cooking and knife skill demonstrations, a Mercedes-Benz super car display, a Silent Auction in support of The Alzheimer's Society and a complementary cocktail bar.Throughout the showroom, experienced Chefs and talented Home Economists from BORA, Miele, Flint & Flame and Siemens created delicious canapes for guests to enjoy in the new bulthaup and Next125 kitchens. Andy Cummings, BORA UK & Ireland Sales Manager, was amazed by the success of the event, "It was the largest and most well attended showroom event I have ever seen, I'm really pleased we could be part of it.Chefs, Sylvain Gachot and Andy MacKenzie from the esteemed SEASON Cookery School at Lainston House, Winchester, designed and installed by hobsons|choice, delighted guests with their skills. "We had a fantastic night," commented Sylvain, "we met so many people interested in cooking and learning new skills, I look forward to seeing many of them at our Cookery School very soon!"The silent auction, held in aid of The Alzheimer's Society, was a great success. Lots were generously donated by hobsons|choice suppliers and event partners including Carl Hansen & Son, Miele, The Five Alls pub and Synter Mercedes-Benz. Including public donations and the Silent Auction, the monies raised totalled over £1200.Reflecting on the evening, Richard Carter, hobsons|choice Owner and Managing Director, said, "I am so proud of what we have achieved; the kitchen and bathroom showroom renovation looks incredible, the scale of the event was unprecedented and the attendance on-the-night was an overwhelming success. We couldn't have asked for anything more.The Swindon showroom is now at the cutting-edge of contemporary kitchen, bathroom and interior design in the UK. There are so many details, product innovations and clever design touches that the only way to really appreciate what we have to offer is to visit us. Our Design Consultants are always on-hand to show guests around and talk about a new project."Later, in the autumn, the hobsons|choice Bath and Winchester showrooms will each host a 40Anniversary party. Closer to the time details will be made available on the website and social media channels.